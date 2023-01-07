Georgia put an exclamation point on a first-half bulldozing of TCU in the first half of the College Football National Championship on Monday night. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a 22-yard touchdown pass with about 26 seconds left in the half. Mitchell caught the ball with one hand and took it away from TCU cornerback Josh Newton for the score.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO