Georgia’s Adonai Mitchell makes incredible one-handed catch to cap 38-point first half vs TCU
Georgia put an exclamation point on a first-half bulldozing of TCU in the first half of the College Football National Championship on Monday night. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett found wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for a 22-yard touchdown pass with about 26 seconds left in the half. Mitchell caught the ball with one hand and took it away from TCU cornerback Josh Newton for the score.
