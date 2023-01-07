Read full article on original website
Related
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
Sporting News
Who is Carson Beck? Meet the Georgia QB being tabbed to replace Stetson Bennett
For what seems like the first time in ages, Georgia will have a quarterback other than Stetson Bennett at the start of the 2023 college football season. Bennett concluded his legendary career for the Bulldogs with a six-touchdown performance against TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game. He finished his final year in Athens with 4,127 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns, to go with 204 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
WRDW-TV
Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
Not traveling to the National Championship Game? Here’s how Georgians are celebrating locally
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia fans are spending their weekend getting ready for the big game on Monday as the Bulldogs will compete for the National Championship. While some fans are planning to travel thousands of miles, others plan on celebrating from afar. “We are just going to...
Georgia and Texas governors wager on Bulldogs-Horned Frogs championship game
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was confident the Georgia Bulldogs would win the national championship game and he was willing to bet on it. Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a challenge to Kemp Monday morning, wagering “some of the best BBQ in Texas” and a cold Lone Star beer that the TCU Horned Frogs would win.
Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair
Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
WMAZ
Georgia woman shot in head in front of children in road rage incident on I-85
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — A northern Georgia family's night at Monster Jam in Greenville, South Carolina turned into nightmare on Sunday as they were driving back to their home in Stephens County, Georgia. Branden Stevanus, his wife Heather and their 3 and 6-year-old children were heading down I-85 southbound...
UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday
As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
accesswdun.com
Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System
Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
Local briefs: Oconee BOE, Madison Co Commissioners meet, candidates qualify in Carnesville
The Oconee County School Board meets this evening: the first session of the new year is set for 6 o’clock at School District offices on School Street in Watkinsville. Madison County Commissioners meet this evening. It is a 6 o’clock session at the County Government Complex in Danielsville.
atlantaonthecheap.com
Explore the Enchanted Woodland Trail at Chattahoochee Nature Center
There may be no wildflowers in bloom or leaves on the trees, but there’s a special magic to a winter walk at Chattahoochee Nature Center this month. The Enchanted Woodland Trail features fairy houses and gnome homes along the path. You’re invited to bundle up, slow down, and search for these whimsical houses made of natural objects as you stroll the trails.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Lighthouse on a cliff is this week’s mystery
GwinnettForum has not run through the nation’s vast number of lighthouses. Here’s one sitting on a cliff. Where is it? Send your answers to ellott@brack.net and include your hometown. of San Antonio, Tex. writes: “The last mystery photo is of the Owens-Thomas House, part of the Owens-Thomas House...
Local briefs include plans for broadband in Madison Co, date for special election in Arcade
Spectrum Southeast gets an $18 million grant, money that will be used to expand broadband access in Madison County. The funding for Madison County is part of an appropriation that will be shared by more than two dozen counties in Georgia. City officials in Arcade have set March 21 as...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police
ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
Daytime lane closures will be used for I-85 construction
COMMERCE — The Georgia Department of Transportation and construction partners will implement daytime lane closures along Interstate 85 north and southbound in Jackson County. Following recent inspections of the bridges and roadway, crews will continue asphalt repairs within the project limits. Right lane closures will be in place the...
allongeorgia.com
White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case
The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
Comments / 0