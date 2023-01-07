ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White County, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
ATHENS, GA
Sporting News

Who is Carson Beck? Meet the Georgia QB being tabbed to replace Stetson Bennett

For what seems like the first time in ages, Georgia will have a quarterback other than Stetson Bennett at the start of the 2023 college football season. Bennett concluded his legendary career for the Bulldogs with a six-touchdown performance against TCU in the 2023 College Football Playoff national championship game. He finished his final year in Athens with 4,127 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns, to go with 204 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans business owner sells ‘hard to find’ items after Georgia win

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local stores have seen University of Georgia merchandise flying off the shelves since Monday’s win. We stopped by Fan Zone, where the owner had to make a trip to Athens to get his merchandise. If you’re a fan of college football, it’s more than just...
ATHENS, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair

Georgia is home to the fourth-highest number of dams in the country: over 5,400. These dams dot the state—in backyards, near playgrounds, beside breweries. They are owned by individuals, homeowners associations, and state organizations. Over a third of the riskiest dams in the state are in the metro Atlanta area. Fulton, home to more than 1 million Georgians, has more high-hazard dams in poor condition than nearly any other county in the state. The post Hundreds of aging Georgia dams sit upstream of homes and major roads—and are in urgent need of upgrade and repair appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
MILTON, GA
The Georgia Sun

UGA fans can get free coffee at Dunkin’ Monday

As the Georgia Dawgs make their run for the title, Dunkin’, a proud partner of UGA Athletics, is keeping fans running. Guests throughout Georgia can score a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on Monday, Jan. 9, the day of the National Championship game.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Habersham Medical Center to join Northeast Georgia Health System

Area officials reached an agreement Tuesday evening that will see Habersham Medical Center officially join Northeast Georgia Health System in 2023. According to a press release from NGHS, the Hospital Authority of Habersham County, Habersham County Government and the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville entered a five-year agreement to secure the future of HMC in 2019. That agreement called for the Hospital Authority of Hall County and the City of Gainesville to invest $3 million per year in capital improvements for HMC for a total of $15 million over five years.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
atlantaonthecheap.com

Explore the Enchanted Woodland Trail at Chattahoochee Nature Center

There may be no wildflowers in bloom or leaves on the trees, but there’s a special magic to a winter walk at Chattahoochee Nature Center this month. The Enchanted Woodland Trail features fairy houses and gnome homes along the path. You’re invited to bundle up, slow down, and search for these whimsical houses made of natural objects as you stroll the trails.
ROSWELL, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fatal shooting investigation underway in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after Athens-Clarke County police officials say an individual died after exchanging gunfire with police officers late Friday evening. According to Athens-Clarke County police officials, officers were investigating a stolen vehicle on the 5000 block of Smokey Road around 11:45 p.m....
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Lighthouse on a cliff is this week’s mystery

GwinnettForum has not run through the nation’s vast number of lighthouses. Here’s one sitting on a cliff. Where is it? Send your answers to ellott@brack.net and include your hometown. of San Antonio, Tex. writes: “The last mystery photo is of the Owens-Thomas House, part of the Owens-Thomas House...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dead in shootout with Athens-Clarke County police

ATHENS, Ga. - A man died late Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police in Athens. On Jan. 6 around 11:45 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) says two officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Smokey Road. The officers said they were approached by...
ATHENS, GA
allongeorgia.com

White County Man Arrested in Attempted Murder for Hire Case

The GBI arrested a Cleveland man for criminal solicitation in an attempted murder for hire case. The man was also arrested and charged with home invasion and aggravated assault in a separate incident in White County, Georgia. During the course of a Cleveland Police Department investigation, evidence was found that...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

