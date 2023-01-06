Read full article on original website
Related
1027superhits.com
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
1027superhits.com
Quad Cities man, wanted for Attempted Murder, arrested in Fulton County
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – The Fulton County Sheriffs Department says they’ve arrested a Quad Cities man wanted for an attempted murder in that area. Sheriffs officials Monday confirming the arrest happened Friday around 5:30 p.m. at a Casey’s location in Lewistown. No information about the attempted murder has...
Comments / 0