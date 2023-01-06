KML & Hartford were 2 evenly matched teams. Both teams shared the lead throughout the game with the biggest margin being possibly 6 points. The Chargers were down 46-41 in the game so KML pressed, got 2 steals and took a 49-47 lead with 1:38 left. Hartford then hit 1 of 2 free throws to make it 49-48. With 5 seconds left, KML turned the ball over and fouled Hartford and the Orioles only made 1 of 2 free throws to force overtime.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO