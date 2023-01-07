Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Liverpool begin their defence of the FA Cup on Saturday night as they welcome Wolves to Anfield in the third round.

Jurgen Klopp ’s side - who beat Chelsea on penalties in last year’s final - have Premier League opposition first up and are looking for a response following a disappointing defeat at Brentford on Monday.

Wolves, meanwhile, drew against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening and are looking to record a shock win as Julen Lopetegui experiences FA Cup football for the first time.

The teams have not met yet this season in the Premier League - they last met on the final day of last season, when the Reds won 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Liverpool play Wolves at 8pm GMT on Saturday 7 January at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on ITV 4 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.

Confirmed lineups

LIV - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

WOL - Sarkic; Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny; A Traore, Neves, Hodge, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Guedes

Odds

Liverpool - 3/10

Draw - 9/2

Wolves - 8/1

Prediction

Expect a big response from Liverpool in front of their home fans under the lights - with Gakpo spearheading the attack. Liverpool 3-1 Wolves