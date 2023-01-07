ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

By Sports Staff
 4 days ago

Liverpool begin their defence of the FA Cup on Saturday night as they welcome Wolves to Anfield in the third round.

Jurgen Klopp ’s side - who beat Chelsea on penalties in last year’s final - have Premier League opposition first up and are looking for a response following a disappointing defeat at Brentford on Monday.

Wolves, meanwhile, drew against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening and are looking to record a shock win as Julen Lopetegui experiences FA Cup football for the first time.

The teams have not met yet this season in the Premier League - they last met on the final day of last season, when the Reds won 3-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

Liverpool play Wolves at 8pm GMT on Saturday 7 January at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast on ITV 4 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.

Confirmed lineups

LIV - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Gakpo, Nunez, Salah

WOL - Sarkic; Lembikisa, Collins, Toti, Jonny; A Traore, Neves, Hodge, Ait-Nouri; Jimenez, Guedes

Odds

Liverpool - 3/10

Draw - 9/2

Wolves - 8/1

Prediction

Expect a big response from Liverpool in front of their home fans under the lights - with Gakpo spearheading the attack. Liverpool 3-1 Wolves

