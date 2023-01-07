Read full article on original website
Related
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republican leaders during a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel. The so-called handshake deal, displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference...
U.S. House GOP backs rules plan without disclosing deals made with hard-right members
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adopted rules for the 118th Congress on Monday, though several of the concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with more conservative members of the Republican Party to secure the gavel weren’t included in the document, or publicly circulated ahead of the vote. The 55-page...
Stocks rise on traders' final moves ahead of inflation data
NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday as investors make their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation, one that could show whether Wall Street's rising optimism recently has been warranted or overdone. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in afternoon trading...
Rusty Bowers detailed Trump’s pressure campaign in private J6 Committee testimony
Mesa Republican and Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers detailed the pressure put on him by former President Donald Trump and his loyalists in an attempt to unconstitutionally change the state’s electors from Joe Biden in a newly released deposition transcript from the Congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
State’s COVID infection rate, hospitalizations decline slightly
The number of documented COVID-19 infections in Iowa has been roughly steady for the past two weeks but included a slight decrease in Wednesday’s report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 2,201 new infections in the past week among those who were not previously infected by the coronavirus, a […] The post State’s COVID infection rate, hospitalizations decline slightly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Immigration parole program Biden says he’s expanding already faces legal challenge
(The Center Square) – The immigration parole system President Joe Biden says he’s expanding is already being challenged in court by a lawsuit brought by Florida, arguing the administration’s abuse of it is illegal. The trial is set to begin Monday, a day after the president is...
Poll: Americans pessimistic about the economy in 2023
(The Center Square) – Americans are not optimistic about the economy this year. A new poll from Gallup found that about 80% of those surveyed expect higher taxes, a higher deficit, and a worse economy in 2023. “More than six in 10 think prices will rise at a high...
Rep. Barbara Lee tells lawmakers she plans to run for Senate in California
A day after Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., , fellow California Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee reportedly told colleagues on Wednesday that she, too, will mount a campaign to represent the state in the upper chamber. , Lee announced her intention to run during a lunch with members of the Congressional Black...
Gov. Murphy calls to 'modernize' New Jersey’s outdated liquor laws
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants to modernize the state’s outdated liquor laws, and craft beer brewers say it can’t happen soon enough because restrictions are slowly killing their businesses.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0