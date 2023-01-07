ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
inForney.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks rise on traders' final moves ahead of inflation data

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are rallying Wednesday as investors make their final moves ahead of a highly anticipated report on inflation, one that could show whether Wall Street's rising optimism recently has been warranted or overdone. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in afternoon trading...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State’s COVID infection rate, hospitalizations decline slightly

The number of documented COVID-19 infections in Iowa has been roughly steady for the past two weeks but included a slight decrease in Wednesday’s report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 2,201 new infections in the past week among those who were not previously infected by the coronavirus, a […] The post State’s COVID infection rate, hospitalizations decline slightly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy