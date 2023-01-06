Weisselberg’s Testimony at Trial of the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corp. Directly Implicated the Companies in Criminal Conduct. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the sentencing of ALLEN WEISSELBERG, 75 – the Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization and an employee of the Trump Corporation. After testifying at the trial of the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corp. and implicating both companies in criminal conduct, WEISSELBERG was sentenced to five months in jail and five years’ probation for devising and operating a 13-year scheme to defraud federal, New York State, and New York City tax authorities, evading payment of taxes due on $1.76 million in unreported income. As part of his sentence, WEISSELBERG also paid over $2 million in back taxes, penalties and interest owed to the New York State and New York City tax authorities. On August 18, 2022, WEISSELBERG pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to all 15 counts in the indictment against him, including Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree, and Criminal Tax Fraud in the Third and Fourth Degrees.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO