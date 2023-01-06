Read full article on original website
umaine.edu
UMaine News
Sophia Pelletier: Marine ecology on the Maine coast. In summer 2022, Sophia Pelletier served as an undergraduate research assistant in the lab of professor Heather Leslie, director of the University of Maine Darling Marine Center. Pelletier, who lives in Davis, California, graduated from University of California, Davis with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife, fish, and conservation biology. She is now applying to graduate programs in marine ecology.
umaine.edu
Brian Beal: Supporting the local economy through research
Professor of Marine Ecology Brian Beal has been a leader of marine research throughout the state of Maine and the University of Maine community for over 30 years. Growing up in Jonesport, Beal developed a deep connection with the sea that has fueled a lifelong interest in marine science. In the mid-1980s as local fishermen in Washington county became concerned about a decrease in soft-shell clam harvests, Beal worked together with the group to learn how to spawn clams, raise larvae, and grow them into seed clams that can be planted in mudflats. In 1987 the joint venture became Maine’s first public shellfish hatchery, formally called the Beals Island Regional Shellfish Hatchery, which evolved in the early 2000s to become the Downeast Institute (DEI), where Beal currently serves as the director of research.
umaine.edu
Spring 2023 COVID-19 testing guidance for UMaine and UMaine Machias communities
This spring, there is no asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at the University of Maine, University of Maine at Machias or other University of Maine System universities. There also is no asymptomatic testing requirement for individuals with a vaccination-exemption. (Note: These requirements may be revised as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves or as public health best practices change or emerge.)
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension’s family education program receives national recognition as a Blue Ribbon Affiliate
The Maine Families program delivered by University of Maine Cooperative Extension has earned Blue Ribbon Affiliate status, a prestigious endorsement from Parents as Teachers National Center, Inc., (PATNC). The endorsement makes it one of the top-performing home visiting affiliates within the Parents as Teachers’ international network. Being named a...
umaine.edu
UMaine Space Initiative establishes pathways for enhanced partnerships
The University of Maine has a long history of space-related research and development activities dating back to the early 90s. Supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Maine Space Grant Consortium (MSGC), our fellowship and scholarship programs have been running continuously for over 32 years, training the future workforce, generating intellectual property, and contributing to the state economy.
umaine.edu
Summer University student art contest winner announced
Laura Curioli’s artwork, featuring her photography, has been selected as the winning entry in the student art contest sponsored by the University of Maine Division of Lifelong Learning. Her design will be used on this year’s Summer University poster and in other promotions. Curioli, who grew up in...
umaine.edu
UMaine Extension 4-H introduces youth to engineering concepts
University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H is accepting registrations for a special interest club where youth ages 9-18 can explore basic engineering concepts. This online club will be held on Thursdays, Jan. 26–March 2 from 4–5:15 p.m. Required registration closes Jan. 17. The 4-H Engineering Club will introduce...
umaine.edu
Hutchinson Center
Penobscot Marine Museum Photography Exhibits (January 10 – May 31, 2023) Belfast, Maine — Two Penobscot Marine Museum photography exhibits — “Up River: Selections From The Captain Bill Abbott Collection” and “20 Best” — are on display at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast through May 31. The show is free and open to the public, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday–Friday.
umaine.edu
Maine Policy Matters podcast returns Jan. 17
The Maine Policy Matters podcast will launch its third season on Jan. 17 with an episode about offshore wind development, followed by an episode about the future of Maine’s lobster industry on Jan. 30. The premiere episode on Jan. 17 focuses on the Maine Policy Review article “Maine and...
umaine.edu
2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration at UMaine features keynote by three racial justice community leaders
The 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast Celebration on Jan. 16, co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Division of Student Life, will feature a keynote address by two civil rights community leaders, whose efforts led to the successful Juneteenth commemoration in Ellsworth last summer, and a University of Maine graduate student, whose work for social justice has been noted in the central Maine community.
