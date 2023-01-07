Djokovic prepared to 'go the distance' in mouthwatering Medvedev clash: "I know what it takes to play against him and win"

Coco Gauff was happy about breaking her WTA trophy dry spell in Auckland calling the title run the best possible start to the new year. Gauff's last trophy on hard courts came in 2019 and her last trophy happened in 2021 when she won in Parma on clay. Her last final was Roland Garros last year and that was her only final in the entire year. She got to her first final in the new year in the first week of the season and the end result was a trophy in her hands.

2 DAYS AGO