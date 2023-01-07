Djokovic prepared to 'go the distance' in mouthwatering Medvedev clash: "I know what it takes to play against him and win"

Read full article on original website
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
Novak Djokovic injury: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. It's the same hamstring which...
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
Chris Evert has high praise for Novak Djokovic following Adelaide title win, concurs with him being referred to as a 'master sailor'
Tennis legend Chris Evert has praised Novak Djokovic for his clutch mentality, which came to the fore in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday, January 8. Djokovic found himself a championship point down against Sebastian Korda in the 12th game of the second set. However, the 35-year-old came roaring back into the contest, denying his opponent and winning the ensuing tiebreak to draw level at a set apiece.
"Couldn't ask for a better start to my season": Gauff wins first hard court title since being 15 in ASB Classic triumph
Coco Gauff was happy about breaking her WTA trophy dry spell in Auckland calling the title run the best possible start to the new year. Gauff's last trophy on hard courts came in 2019 and her last trophy happened in 2021 when she won in Parma on clay. Her last final was Roland Garros last year and that was her only final in the entire year. She got to her first final in the new year in the first week of the season and the end result was a trophy in her hands.
McEnroe believes Barty walking away from tennis robs Swiatek of a true rival: "Just not having that rival, I believe it hurts the sport"
John McEnroe feels like Iga Swiatek doesn't have a proper rival after Barty retired and according to him it's hurts the sport overall. Tennis has seen some amazing rivalries in the past decades and especially in the big three era on the ATP side. The WTA side didn't have such iconic ones but there were plenty of smaller ones and we don't have that today. McEnroe feels like it's a shame because Barty - Swiatek could have been a great one:
Former semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard eliminated from Australian Open qualifying by Ashlyn Krueger as comeback hits stumbling block
Eugenie Bouchard will not play in the main draw at the 2023 Australian Open after the former semi-finalist hit a stumbling block in her comeback from injury with defeat to American, Ashlyn Krueger in qualifying. Bouchard who began the season brightly playing exhibitions such as the World Tennis League and...
"I literally thought I was playing Serena" - Genie Bouchard recalls her first match back following 17-month injury hiatus
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after being absent for 17 months and she talked about it in a recent interview. Bouchard is back to playing regular tennis as she tries to return to her best tennis. She's far removed from it but also shows a solid level that makes it easy to believe she could be a fairly consistent and good player.
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten
After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
FORGOTTEN TENNIS STARS: Born entertainer German-Jamaican ace Dustin Brown known for trick shots and remaining unbeaten over Rafael Nadal
In a new series on TennisUpToDate, we will look back on some players from both ATP and WTA from all eras who are Forgotten Tennis Stars, whether well-known for a while or just a time with Dustin Brown the first player profiled. Brown is a more recent example and one...
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
Journalist believes Osaka could be following Barty into early retirement with 'meaningful step back' used as term: "I don’t know that she would want to speak that out loud"
Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg feels like Naomi Osaka could step away from tennis but that would not mean she's necessarily retiring from the sport. Naomi Osaka has not played in a very long time and she generally hasn't played much tennis in the past year. The Japanese player has many interests outside of tennis and seems to be pursuing them more than tennis lately. Osaka has a keen interest in the business side of things and has been making plenty of moves in that sphere.
Kyrgios hits back after selling out practice match with Djokovic in under an hour: "How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance"
Nick Kyrgios has been fairly open in recent months about how he doesn't feel respected and has hit back about criticism saying that he brings eyes on the sport. Kyrgios is set to face Novak Djokovic in a practice match highly dubbed on Friday and it sold out in under an hour.
"He thinks people are buying tickets to see him and not Djokovic" - Tennis fans blast Nick Kyrgios for bragging about selling out practice match prior to Australian Open
The tennis world was yet again unimpressed with Nick Kyrgios after the flamboyant star claimed to have single-handedly sold out his practice match against Novak Djokovic ahead of the 2023 Australian Open. The two players will face each other for the first time since the 2022 Wimbledon final on January...
Thiem heads into the unknown as unseeded player at Australian Open: "I don't know how good I am at the moment"
Dominic Thiem is unsure what to expect of the Australian Open as he will begin the event as an unseeded player due to the wild card her received. Thiem played some tennis leading up to this event but he didn't really play much outside of a few exhibitions. He attempted to qualify for the Adelaide tennis event but lost to Kwon rather easily in two sets. It's left him unsure of where he stands before the event, where he played in the final a few years ago.
"I still like to compete, it keeps me going" - John Isner on being the oldest player in the Top 100
John Isner will begin another year on the ATP Tour at the ASB Classic in Auckland as the big-serving American looks to continue playing tennis for a while. Many people wondered if Isner's career would end last year, but for the time being, he is eager to carry on. He is the oldest player in the top 100 (with an ATP Ranking of 42 at age 37), yet he takes pride in that fact since he recognizes his good fortune that allowed him to be that.
"Well to be fair it will bring more crowd then any of your matches": Kyrgios shuts down Rubin after saying practice match 'makes very little sense'
Noah Rubin hit back at the practice match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios which will take place on Friday saying it 'makes very little sense' due to them likely facing off at the Australian Open. Rubin faced criticism for these comments firstly from Taylor Fritz this morning. "I mean...
Novak Djokovic's PTPA announces Executive Committee featuring Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and John Isner
Novak Djokovic's PTPA teased an announcement yesterday and today they made it with an executive committee beating former featuring players like Badosa, Jabeur, Isner and more. The PTPA didn't find many who approved of it when it was former however over time more and more players became open to it as the vision came forward. Some players have talked many times about some of the things they dislike in the way the ATP or the WTA handles things, so some saw it as needed.
Nadal set to return to site of first win over Federer in ATP Final with Dubai Tennis Championships confirmed as part of 2023 schedule
Rafael Nadal will make his return to the Dubai tennis event for the first time in 15 years as he will revisit the place where he won over Federer for the first time. Nadal has generally skipped this part of the season in the last couple of years but will return to play it this year. He opted for Dubai over Doha as he will play the event for the first time in 15 years. Nadal will revisit Dubai as a place where he earned the first final win over Federer in his career. It happened in 2006 when he won the event.
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
