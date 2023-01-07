Read full article on original website
"Couldn't ask for a better start to my season": Gauff wins first hard court title since being 15 in ASB Classic triumph
Coco Gauff was happy about breaking her WTA trophy dry spell in Auckland calling the title run the best possible start to the new year. Gauff's last trophy on hard courts came in 2019 and her last trophy happened in 2021 when she won in Parma on clay. Her last final was Roland Garros last year and that was her only final in the entire year. She got to her first final in the new year in the first week of the season and the end result was a trophy in her hands.
Evert gutted for Osaka after Australian Open withdrawal: "Miss you, your talent, your tennis, your kindness"
Chris Evert was left gutted after the news of Naomi Osaka withdrawing from the Austrlaian Open came out and she sent her support over Twitter. Naomi Osaka was part of the Australian Open field up until recently when the news about her withdrawal became public. Fans wondered for days whether Osaka would play at the event as the whole Tour arrived in Australia with Osaka nowhere to be found. It's unclear why Osaka withdrew but it's quite apparent that tennis has not been a priority for her for a very long time.
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
Former semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard eliminated from Australian Open qualifying by Ashlyn Krueger as comeback hits stumbling block
Eugenie Bouchard will not play in the main draw at the 2023 Australian Open after the former semi-finalist hit a stumbling block in her comeback from injury with defeat to American, Ashlyn Krueger in qualifying. Bouchard who began the season brightly playing exhibitions such as the World Tennis League and...
FORGOTTEN TENNIS STARS: Born entertainer German-Jamaican ace Dustin Brown known for trick shots and remaining unbeaten over Rafael Nadal
In a new series on TennisUpToDate, we will look back on some players from both ATP and WTA from all eras who are Forgotten Tennis Stars, whether well-known for a while or just a time with Dustin Brown the first player profiled. Brown is a more recent example and one...
Updated WTA Rankings after 2023 season openers: Sabalenka and Gauff strengthen ranking lead after titles but no rise, Keys only mover in top ten
After an exciting start to the new year and plenty of tennis played we have our first WTA rankings update and there has been only one move in the top 10. Coco Gauff finally won a trophy as the young player navigated a tricky week in rainy Auckland to lift her 3rd career trophy. 250 points were earned but that was not enough for her to move on the rankings. She's still 7th trailing Swiatek who is first, Jabeur 2nd, Pegula 3rd, Garcia 4th. Aryna Sabalenka also won a trophy last week but she too remained at her ranking (5) ahead of Maria Sakkari who is 6th.
Osaka lauded by journalist for being considerate and not withdrawing after qualifying for Australian Open
Naomi Osaka was lauded by leading journalist Ben Rothenberg for the way she handled her withdrawal from the Australian Open allowing a player to take her place. Osaka withdrew before qualifying began which allowed another player to compete at the Australian Open and earn a living. It's something that tennis players have not been practicing in generally opting to wait and withdrawing only after the event began creating a dead space in the full draw.
"Thought about pulling out of the Australian Open" - Frances Tiafoe, Jessica Pegula admit to burnout following United Cup victory
American tennis stars Frances Tiafoe and Jessica Pegula recently revealed how they felt following the high of winning the inaugural edition of the United Cup, during a social media interaction. Team USA, led by Taylor Fritz, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys, and also including Desirae Krawczyk, Alicia Parks, Denis...
"I literally thought I was playing Serena" - Genie Bouchard recalls her first match back following 17-month injury hiatus
Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard returned to tennis after being absent for 17 months and she talked about it in a recent interview. Bouchard is back to playing regular tennis as she tries to return to her best tennis. She's far removed from it but also shows a solid level that makes it easy to believe she could be a fairly consistent and good player.
John McEnroe dropped from TV commentary on Channel 9 coverage of 2023 Australian Open
Tennis legend John McEnroe will not feature as part of Channel 9's coverage of the Australian Open after the tennis legend was dropped by American broadcaster ESPN. McEnroe, 63, has been a staple figure during the grand slam in Melbourne, providing his expertise for ESPN and Channel 9 throughout the two-week tournament.
Australian Open tournament director lambastes the idea of pushing the event date back - "I thought it was absolutely ridiculous"
Rafael Nadal has landed in Melbourne to defend his crown at the Australian Open, which kicked off with qualification round action on Monday, January 9. The season's first Grand Slam, however, has made headlines much earlier following some high-profile withdrawals — seven-time Major champion Venus Williams and men's World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in particular — owing to injuries.
"I still like to compete, it keeps me going" - John Isner on being the oldest player in the Top 100
John Isner will begin another year on the ATP Tour at the ASB Classic in Auckland as the big-serving American looks to continue playing tennis for a while. Many people wondered if Isner's career would end last year, but for the time being, he is eager to carry on. He is the oldest player in the top 100 (with an ATP Ranking of 42 at age 37), yet he takes pride in that fact since he recognizes his good fortune that allowed him to be that.
Chris Evert has high praise for Novak Djokovic following Adelaide title win, concurs with him being referred to as a 'master sailor'
Tennis legend Chris Evert has praised Novak Djokovic for his clutch mentality, which came to the fore in the Adelaide International 1 final on Sunday, January 8. Djokovic found himself a championship point down against Sebastian Korda in the 12th game of the second set. However, the 35-year-old came roaring back into the contest, denying his opponent and winning the ensuing tiebreak to draw level at a set apiece.
BET
Venus Williams And Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Australian Open
Don’t expect to see Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open; the tennis superstars have withdrawn. According to CBS News, Williams, 42, withdrew due to an injury she endured at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The details of her injury have not been made public. The tournament would have marked her 22nd Australian Open.
"I love Australia – I don’t hold grudges": Djokovic all set for Australian Open title tilt after Adelaide win
Many wondered whether Djokovic is feeling some type of way about being back in Australia but Djokovic is openly saying that he holds no grudges. While Djokovic might be saying the right thing a lot of tennis analysts believe that there are certainly some lingering emotions for Djokovic about being back down under. If not now it will certainly be the case when he makes his way to Melbourne where all of the things happened last year. After his win in Adelaide, he once again said that he has no negative feelings:
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
Jack Draper puts on serving clinic in victory over Tommy Paul at Adelaide International 2
Rising British star Jack Draper was firing on all cylinders in his round of 16 match against Tommy Paul, ousting the eighth seed to secure his spot in the quarterfinals. Draper put on a serving masterclass in the 6-4 6-4 victory, frustrating his opponent with his precise serve placement. The 21-year old hit 10 aces, while winning almost 90% of his first serves.
Djokovic to make return to Rod Laver Arena for first time since deportation, with practice match against Kyrgios
Novak Djokovic will make a return to the Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open as he is set to face Nick Kyrgios in a practice match. Kyrgios teased this match a few days ago and it'll happen as Kyrgios confirmed his participation. Djokovic last played in the Rod Laver Arena two years ago when he lifted the trophy. He was there last year practicing once before getting deported and he'll now return with a practice match against Nick Kyrgios.
Novak Djokovic's PTPA announces Executive Committee featuring Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and John Isner
Novak Djokovic's PTPA teased an announcement yesterday and today they made it with an executive committee beating former featuring players like Badosa, Jabeur, Isner and more. The PTPA didn't find many who approved of it when it was former however over time more and more players became open to it as the vision came forward. Some players have talked many times about some of the things they dislike in the way the ATP or the WTA handles things, so some saw it as needed.
Kvitova downs Rybakina, Collins powers past Pliskova in week two of 2023 tennis
A couple of exciting matches happened on day one of Adelaide with Petra Kvitova beating Elena Rybakina and Danielle Collins doing the same against Pliskova. Kvitova made her start in 2023 at the United Cup and she won both matches there. It was not enough for the Czech Republic to move on but she played some great tennis and it continued in Adelaide. Taking on a pretty solid Rybakina, Kvitova was able to establish control from the baseline and her ball striking proved too much for Rybakina to handle.
