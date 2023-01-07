Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims to stop 5-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to break its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Atlanta.

The Clippers are 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 7-13 in road games. Atlanta is 5-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Trae Young is scoring 27.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 120.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Nicolas Batum: out (ankle), Paul George: day to day (hamstring).

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.