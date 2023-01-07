ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims to stop 5-game skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Atlanta Hawks (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to break its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Atlanta.

The Clippers are 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 7-13 in road games. Atlanta is 5-4 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Wall is averaging 11.6 points and 5.3 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Trae Young is scoring 27.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 14.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 120.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.3 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee), Nicolas Batum: out (ankle), Paul George: day to day (hamstring).

Hawks: Clint Capela: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Associated Press

AP source: Panthers to interview Reich, interested in Moore

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are interviewing former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and have requested permission to interview Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their head coaching vacancy, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team does not release details of its coaching search. Panthers owner David Tepper appears to have locked in on candidates with offensive backgrounds if he doesn’t retain this season’s interim head coach, Steve Wilks. On Tuesday, the Panthers requested permission to interview four other NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy: Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, a person familiar with the situation told the AP.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy