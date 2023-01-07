Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 20 HOURS AGO