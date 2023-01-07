Read full article on original website
WSFA
Community arts center in Auburn to temporarily close for renovation
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A community arts center will be closed temporarily to undergo renovations. The Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center will be closed beginning Jan. 9, during the facility’s renovation and expansion. Officials say the project will include an 8,000-square-foot expansion along with the reconfiguration of the existing...
COLUMBUS: Portions of 12th Street to close Jan. 23 due to hotel-related construction
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A portion of 12th Street in Columbus is temporarily closing as the Hampton Inn parking deck is constructed, says the Columbus Consolidated Government. On Monday, Jan. 23, Broadway to Front Ave and 12th Street will close for two weeks. Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area and throughout the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Commission approves new $15M highway department complex
The Lee County Commission is moving forward with plans to build a new highway department complex that will sit on 21 acres of property at the corner of Society Hill Road and Williamson Avenue In Opelika. The total cost for the project will come to $15,055,832.00. The commission voted to...
WSFA
Glovis Alabama LLC looks to fill 65 positions ahead of expansion
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- Glovis Alabama, one of the Montgomery Hyundai plants’ biggest parts suppliers, is looking to fill upwards of 65 positions in anticipation of its 2023 plant expansion. According to Glovis, there are about 55 hourly team member positions and 10 salary positions ranging from specialists to managers....
‘It was brutal,’ Alabama man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
opelika-al.gov
CITY OF OPELIKA OFFERS NO-CONTACT SYSTEM FOR BUSINESS LICENSE RENEWALS
The City of Opelika Revenue Department has mailed out business license renewal applications. Alcoholic beverage licenses are due January 15, 2023, but since January 15 is on the weekend, you will have until January 17 at 4:30 pm. The deadline for regular business license renewals is February 15, 2023. Business license renewals processed after the dates listed above will be subject to a late penalty and/or interest payment.
WTVM
Opelika police searching for two theft, burglary suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in a burglary and theft, first degree. The theft and burglary happened at Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort - located 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail. On November 28, multiple debit cards...
Columbus weekend marked by shootings, armed robberies and home invasions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus was no stranger to crime this past weekend, Friday, Jan. 6 to Sunday, Jan. 8. The weekend was marked by numerous shootings, some fatal, armed robberies, and armed home invasions. WRBL spoke with Columbus police Monday morning to talk about the various incidents from this weekend. Here’s what has been […]
auburntigers.com
"A big dream realized': Grand Opening Gala of Auburn's Woltosz Football Performance Center
AUBURN, Ala. – With a chandelier hanging above an elevated piano on the 50-yard line of the indoor practice field, Auburn celebrated the opening of the Woltosz Football Performance Center at Friday’s Grand Opening Gala. At a black-tie dinner, Tigers Unlimited honored the families and individuals who pitched...
Opelika-Auburn News
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South.
Opelika-Auburn News
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Mainly clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south.
Red Light Safety Program expands in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City expanded its Red Light Safety Program by adding additional cameras to monitor traffic and keep the roads safer at busy intersections. The city contracted Verra Mobility, a third-party company, to maintain the camera systems and infrastructure. Since implementing the program and installing cameras about 10 years ago, Phenix City […]
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Lee County that left one person dead and two others injured. Troopers said Gudiel A. Lopez, 26, of Opelika, sustained fatal injuries when the 2008 Ford Econoline van, in which he was a passenger, struck a 2021 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 280 around 5 p.m. Friday.
COLUMBUS: Heavy police presence on Hawthorne Drive
Update: Columbus police confirm one person was injured in the shooting. Police say the shooting remains under investigation. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in a taped-off area located on Hawthorne Drive in Columbus, Georgia. There has yet to be any official information released regarding the police presence on Hawthorne Drive. […]
WTVM
WSFA
Funeral set for worker killed in Montgomery airport accident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Funeral services have been finalized for a Montgomery woman who was killed in an industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve. Services for Courtney Edwards, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Taylor Road campus of Church...
Alabama man killed when van collides with truck and overturns
Alabama father killed, 3 injured in crash near Auburn
WTVM
One person injured in Sunday morning drive-by shooting on Georgetown Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On early Sunday morning, law enforcement responded to a shooting, where one male was injured. According to authorities, the drive-by shooting happened in the 6100 block of Georgetown Drive. Currently, the Columbus Police Department Robbery and Assault Unit is investigating. This is a developing story. Stay...
WTVM
Fatal car crash claims the life of an Opelika man
