wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dark Results 1/10/23
Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ) First Match: (1-1) Juice Robinson vs. (0-0) Travis Williams. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Robinson with a waist lock takedown. Robinson grapples around Williams. Robinson applies a waist lock. Robinson backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson kicks Williams in the gut. Robinson with a hammer throw. Williams blocks a boot from Robinson. Williams with Two Enzuigiri’s. Williams with three flying forearm smashes. Robinson side steps Williams into the turnbuckles. Robinson drops Williams with a Leg Lariat. Robinson shoves Williams. Robinson with a corner clothesline.
NJPW Announces Multiple Title Matches and More For Both Nights Of New Beginning In Sapporo
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing the card for both nights of the New Beginning in Sapporo event, which takes place on February 4th & February 5th. Check out who will be in action below. February sees the snow pile up in Sapporo, but the action...
Backstage News on Possible Match Plans for Edge’s WWE Return
WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix could be returning to the WWE storylines soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for the first few Premium Live Events of 2023 – the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and perhaps WrestleMania 39. Edge has been on a hiatus, but the working plan was to have him wrestle Finn Balor again to continue their long-running feud, likely at the Royal Rumble. Furthermore, as of November going into the Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates was a factor in the rivalry being spread out.
AEW Battle of The Belts V Viewership and Key Demo Rating Up from Previous Special
Friday’s live AEW Battle of The Belts V special drew 409,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm ET, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is up 29.02% from the 317,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts IV drew back in October, down 6.40% from the 437,000 that Battle of The Belts III drew in August, down 22.39% from the 527,000 that Battle of The Belts II drew in April, and down 41.90% from the 704,000 viewers that the inaugural Battle of The Belts event drew back in January 2022.
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 1/12/2023 (WWE NXT Superstar In Action)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Birmingham, AL to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
WWE RAW Spoilers for Tonight’s Matches and Segments
The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party. This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:
WWE Names New #1 Contenders to The Usos
The Judgment Day are the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, for a shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles. Tonight’s RAW was headlined by a Tag Team Turmoil match to determine the next challengers for Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. The match started with Finn Balor and Damian Priest eliminating Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Balor and Priest then eliminated Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, followed by Chad Gable and Otis. The final segment with The Judgment Day and Alpha Academy featured an injury angle where Balor was taken out of the match due to an injury to his ribs. Adam Pearce ruled that The Judgment Day could forfeit the match, or have Dominik Mysterio replace Balor. The Profits and The Judgment Day then went at it for several minutes until Dominik pinned Ford with his legs on the ropes for leverage.
Saraya Reveals How Triple H Reacted When He Found Out Her WWE Contract Hadn’t Been Renewed
Saraya is happy in AEW, but that doesn’t mean WWE didn’t try to keep her on their team. The former multi-time women’s champion recently spoke with METRO about her decision to jump ship, which stemmed from WWE initially not renewing her contract. Saraya revealed in the interview that Triple H was completely unaware that happened, and offered her a chance to wrestle again in WWE, as well as a GM position. Highlights from the interview are below.
New Match Added To GCW vs. New South Event
GCW has announced that Tony Deppen will face off against Brandon Williams as part of their GCW vs. New South event. The show takes place on Sunday, January 22nd at the Singin’ River Brewery in Florence, Alabama. Bussy vs. The Carnies, Los Macizos vs. Infrared, plus appearances from Nick...
NJPW Battle In The Valley Tickets Surge After Mercedes Mone Announcement
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a surge in ticket sales for NJPW Battle in the Valley following the announcement of Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI taking place at the show. The match was made at Wrestle Kingdom 17 after Mone made her debut where she...
Bobby Fish and More Set for NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-show, NJPW Thanks Fans for Sell Out
NJPW has announced two matches for the Battle In The Valley Pre-show. Bobby Fish will take on David Finlay, while JR Kratos will face Alex Coughlin. On a related note, NJPW has officially announced that Battle In The Valley is sold out, and that was with just one match announced – the IWGP Women’s Title match. We noted before how there was a big boost in ticket sales once Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the title was announced.
WWE Star Is Open To Competing On The Challenge
While speaking with Fightful, WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, a veteran of Survivor, noted that The Challenge is his favorite show, and he’s open to appearing on the show one day. However, for now, he’s focused on wrestling right now. ?Waller played the Ric Flair role on Young...
Why Becky Lynch Missed This Week’s WWE RAW, The Rock Praises Lynch
Becky Lynch missed tonight’s WWE RAW because she is currently in Memphis working on NBC’s “Young Rock” series. As we’ve noted, Lynch first portrayed rocker Cyndi Lauper on the “Young Rock” season premiere back in November. She revealed on Twitter that she is back on set this week to reprise her role as Lauper.
Several 2007 Events Added To ROH Honor Club
Ring of Honor has added several events from 2007 to their Honor Club subscription service at WatchROH.com. As previously noted, Tony Khan announced last month that weekly ROH TV would be streaming on the platform. However, it’s still unclear when the show will premiere or where it will be taped.
NJPW Star To Make GCW Debut In March
New Japan Pro Wrestling star KUSHIDA will make his debut for Game Changer Wrestling on March 17 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City as part of the promotion’s GCW Eye For An Eye event. Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern.
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 8,188 tickets, and there are 2,030 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page. Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter &...
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
Josh Alexander Praises Mickie James, Calls Her The Biggest Star On The IMPACT Roster
Josh Alexander is a huge fan of Mickie James, and would even consider her the biggest star on the IMPACT roster. The Walking Weapon talked about James during his recent interview with FITE On Focus, where he hyped up the promotion’s upcoming Hard To Kill card, an event that will see him defend his world championship against Buly Ray. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Jim Cornette on Smaller Pro Wrestlers, What Today’s Stars Look Like, Darby Allin’s “Weird Charisma”
The legendary Jim Cornette discussed smaller pro wrestlers during the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience. He provided the following thoughts:. “There’s no rule of thumb. Jim Landos was 5’8 and he was even the biggest box office attraction in the history of wrestling but he had the big chest. Also, a hundred years ago, people were a little shorter, you didn’t see a lot of fucking seven-foot people walking around 100 years ago. But it’s the package. It’s the appearance. It’s the height and the weight and the way it’s put together. Bulldog Brower, what was he, 5’9, 5’10? But he was 270 pounds with that fucking huge chest. If you’ve got shorter guys but they’re bigger or you got bigger guys but they’re shorter, I mean, Connor McGregor is not either tall or heavy, but he has a look. The Dynamite Kid, before he got on steroids to go to the WWF, he was sure 5’10, but he was also 180-190 pounds, but he looked like he was goddamn ripped and built in a laboratory. There are so many now small guys that look young because they are young.
