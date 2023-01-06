Fee optional Rec Plus school-age child care available at Harrison Recreation Center. Rec Plus offers school-age childcare that is safe, fun, friendly, and affordable. It is open to kindergartners through sixth-graders. Rec Plus at Harrison Recreation Center operates as a Fee-Optional (Donation) site for Minneapolis residents. Fee options include full suggested price, 75% suggested price, 50% suggested price, 25% suggested price or FREE (no payment required).

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO