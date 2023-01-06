Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild-hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO