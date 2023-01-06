Read full article on original website
Stellantis CEO: Ram range-extended electric pickup to outrun regulations
Stellantis is going about electrifying trucks in a different way than Ford or GM. Rather than only rolling out a line of full battery electric trucks to keep selling alongside its gasoline models, it will also produce a range-extended Ram electric truck to fit into a middle ground that could get more people to plug in.
Mazda’s rotary set for return as EV range extender in Europe
Mazda is bringing back the rotary engine, but not as we know it. The automaker on Monday confirmed plans for a rotary range extender for electric versions of the MX-30. It will be called the MX-30 R-EV. The compact crossover, which debuted in 2019, is also offered in some markets with a mild-hybrid powertrain that relies on a 2.0-liter inline-4.
Vinfast details smaller VF 6 and VF 7, confirms US VF 8 deliveries
Vinfast has delivered its first VF 8 electric SUVs to U.S. customers, and it plans to open reservations for the VF 6 and VF 7 follow-up models in March, the company announced at CES in Las Vegas last week. The first 100 VF 8 EVs were delivered in Vinfast’s home...
Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution is a $2.7M track machine
Hennessey has revealed a lighter, high-downforce version of its Venom F5, two years after the all-American hypercar was first introduced. The new version is called the Venom F5 Revolution, and just 24 will be built for worldwide sale, each priced from $2.7 million. It joins the original Venom F5 and...
Inception concept is Peugeot’s vision for EV future
Like the rest of the brands at Stellantis, Peugeot’s future will be dominated by electric vehicles. The French automaker is working on five new EVs for launch over the next two years and expects its full lineup in Europe to consist of EVs by the end of the decade.
2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid debuts Jan. 17
The first hybrid Chevrolet Corvette is coming soon. Chevy in an Instagram post on Tuesday confirmed the debut of the electrified ‘Vette for Jan. 17 and posted a video showing off some of the car, which will be called the Corvette E-Ray. The video shows the car will have...
