Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
wutv29.com
City leadership open to discuss freezing power station issue post Blizzard '22
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Evaluating National Grids response to the blizzard, one Buffalo Common Councilmember is opening up about discussions he had with national grid after a number of substations literally froze during the blizzard leaving many customers in the cold. “Those are some of the design things people had questions,...
Ike & BG's Restaurant on downtown closure: 'There's no traffic. It's dead.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Butler was surrounded by city officials during a ribbon-cutting in October 2021 to open Ike & BG's Restaurant at 56 Niagara St. The opening marked the soul food eatery's second location, joining a location at 1646 Genesee St. that's been slinging barbecue for more than 20 years. But a year later, when his one-year lease expired, Butler shut the doors on Niagara Street, a few minutes walk from Buffalo City Hall and the Erie County office building.
DA: shocked, not surprised by blizzard looting
During the December blizzard, roughly two dozen people were arrested on charges of looting. Erie County’s top prosecutor says he’s shocked but not surprised
Suspicious package temporarily closes roadways in Niagara Falls
The roads have since been reopened.
City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announces they are above capacity
The City of Buffalo Animal Shelter announced Monday that their shelter is above capacity and that 41 dogs are currently up for adoption.
Town of Ellicott looking for missing teen
The Town of Ellicott is located in Falconer, just northeast of Jamestown.
Tenants of Buffalo apartment building upset with response to flood damage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After an off campus apartment building housing mostly Buffalo State College students was damaged during the recent blizzard, tenants contacted 2 On Your Side to say they are upset with the response by management and that they have concerns for their safety. Building #1 at the...
One child hospitalized following Buffalo house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One child had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Buffalo house Monday morning. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the call on Woodlawn Ave. around 4:50 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the...
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Walmart In Buffalo ‘Devastated By Ongoing Looting’?
A video shared on Facebook purports a Walmart in Buffalo, New York had allegedly been “devastated by ongoing looting” following a blizzard. The video shows a Philadelphia Walmart that was looted in 2020. A Walmart spokesperson denied any stores in Buffalo were looted during the blizzard. Fact Check:
Buffalo Police Department looking for missing vulnerable woman
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help to find a missing vulnerable woman. Madison Van Etten, 23, is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie and black pants with "LOVE" written on the left side. Police say...
Buffalo man sentenced to 5 years for robbery
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced to five years in prison on Monday for a robbery that occurred in Chautauqua County, authorities said. 23-year-old Tyrese White, along with a co-defendant, traveled to the area under a guise that he was purchasing a vehicle listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace. However, the pair […]
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
Teen sentenced for bringing loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus
The district attorney's office announced that a 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to five years of probation for bringing a loaded gun inside Bennett Community School Campus.
Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)
Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
Police Asking For Help With “Person Of Interest” In Amherst
The Amherst Police took to social media this afternoon asking for the public's help. Police in Amherst posted on their Twitter page a couple of photos of a person of interest and are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 716-689-1334. The police did not share why they...
nyspnews.com
Shop lifter arrested in Clarence
On January 6, 2023, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Lisa M. Coleman., 42, of Tonawanda, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at the Buffalo Store on Main Street in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with loss-prevention. Coleman took merchandise valued at $312.93 and passed all points of purchase without paying. She was arrested and transported to SP Clarence for processing. Coleman was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
26 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 26 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses.
2 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed, including 3-year-old that drowned
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared that additional blizzard deaths have been confirmed, the total death toll in Erie County now rising to 43. The two confirmed deaths include a woman found in a tent and a 3-year-old girl who died from her...
New York Lottery Powerball second-prize $1M ticket sold in Gowanda
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that second-prize tickets were sold in Buffalo and Gowanda for the January 7 Powerball drawing.
Comments / 0