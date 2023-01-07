ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 10

Littlebugg
4d ago

This is a lie… it’s is not 100% voluntary and there are penalties…if you refuse the breath test, that gives the officer enough probable cause to arrest you under suspicion of DUI or DWI.

Reply(3)
5
Michael Hunt
4d ago

Sure. You can refuse a breathalyzer. You’ll simply then have a blood draw done by an RN to get a reading of your BAC. If you refuse, automatic one year revocation of your DL. Nearly every state has this.

Reply(1)
3
Lamar Jones
2d ago

This fills like slimey infomercial by a lawyer that is first year. First either the lawyer or “reporter” doesn’t understand the law. Look up implied consent. You signed up for that when you got your drivers license and when you get to the jail to do the Drager test they will again read you the implied consent. Can you refuse a road side test? Sure but you are likely going to jail and going to end up either giving a breath test there or a blood draw at the hospital. If you just took a drink mouth alcohol can and will increase your results on a PBT. That is why they wait for it to dissipate before giving you the test at the jail. I am not a lawyer or is this legal advice but I was a cop long enough to know this person doesn’t know much about the law.

Reply
2
Related
AL.com

Gun trainer: What to expect with Alabama’s new permitless carry

Alabama lawmakers made it legal this year to carry a concealed handgun without a permit, a vote that could mean more guns more places. The state already had the highest percentage of adults in America – 32 percent - willing to apply and pay for concealed carry permits, according to the national Crime Prevention Research Center. Alabama also ranks in the top 10 nationally in gun sales despite ranking 23rd in population.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

ALEA Announces Firearms Prohibited Person Database Press Release

Montgomery, AL – In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act (Act 2021-246) which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Act requires the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to develop, create, maintain, and administer a searchable state Firearm Prohibited Person (FPP) Database that enables law enforcement officers across the state […]
ALABAMA STATE
Hartselle Enquirer

MCSO answers common questions regarding permitless carry

As of Jan. 1, eligible Alabamians are allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. Once HB 272 was passed, it did away with certain laws, most notably those requiring persons to buy a permit to carry a weapon concealed in their vehicle or on their person. It also changed the definition of a shotgun to comply with technological advancements in shotgun design. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous inquiries about how this new law will affect our citizens. Here are a few common questions and answers that we are providing to our citizens.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
nomadlawyer.org

05 Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama

Most Affordable Beach Towns in Alabama: Want to dip your toes into soft white sands as you go for an evening stroll on the beach, soaking in the beauty of a glorious sunset? A house in a beach town can make this an everyday reality. For the Web-Story of this...
ALABAMA STATE
Praise 93.3

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Alabama

Alabama is one of those states that gets some of it's reputation from Hollywood, or whatever city they are making movies and tv shows in at the moment. As we know, Alabama is nothing like the movies portray it to be. The movies always blow everything out of proportion. Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Gov. Ivey signs executive order changing “good time” rules for Alabama inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order Monday implementing minimum punishments for inmate misconduct and a change to the state’s correctional incentive, or “good time” rules. The order outlines four levels of violation ranging from low, which includes offenses like contraband possession, to severe, which includes escape. Each violation level comes with […]
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Alabama Gun Law Updates

The Alabama Legislature made several changes to Alabama’s gun laws. Here are a few new things that you need to know about firearm laws in Alabama as of January 1st. Alabamians that are otherwise eligible to possess and carry a firearm are no longer required to purchase a pistol permit in order to carry a pistol on their person (concealed or openly), or in a vehicle. This is what some referred to as “Constitutional Carry.”
ALABAMA STATE
cullmantribune.com

Lake Guntersville State Park’s Eagle Awareness Weekends

MONTGOMGERY, Ala. – About 50 years ago, only 480 nesting pairs of bald eagles were left in the United States, with the last nest in Alabama documented in 1962. Thankfully, a great deal has changed since then, and so many eagles winter in our state that the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has a hard time counting them.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
WJHG-TV

Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
Wetumpka Herald

Escaped Alabama inmate recaptured in Georgia

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced that an inmate who left his work release assignment in Montgomery Tuesday was apprehended in Columbus, Georgia, Thursday afternoon. “Linwood Harris left his assigned job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery,” ADOC said in a release about his escape. “The subject may...
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

New COVID-19 variant driving cases in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - XBB.1.5 is the first new COVID-19 variant since Omicron and is driving up cases across the country. Dr. Wesley Willeford is the Medical Director of Disease Control at the Jefferson County Health Department. He said XBB.1.5 is the most contagious variant of COVID-19 we have seen so far.
ALABAMA STATE
Jameson Steward

9 Popular Fishing Spots in Alabama

If you enjoy fishing, then you will be glad to know that Alabama is full of good fishing spots. Here is a list of ten popular fishing spots in Alabama. Lake Martin is located in Tallapoosa, Elmore, and Coosa counties in Alabama. This 41,150-acre lake is known for its large populations of largemouth bass, crappie, and catfish. In addition to fishing, you can also go swimming, boating, water skiing, camping, and even golfing.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy