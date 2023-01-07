This is a lie… it’s is not 100% voluntary and there are penalties…if you refuse the breath test, that gives the officer enough probable cause to arrest you under suspicion of DUI or DWI.
Sure. You can refuse a breathalyzer. You’ll simply then have a blood draw done by an RN to get a reading of your BAC. If you refuse, automatic one year revocation of your DL. Nearly every state has this.
This fills like slimey infomercial by a lawyer that is first year. First either the lawyer or “reporter” doesn’t understand the law. Look up implied consent. You signed up for that when you got your drivers license and when you get to the jail to do the Drager test they will again read you the implied consent. Can you refuse a road side test? Sure but you are likely going to jail and going to end up either giving a breath test there or a blood draw at the hospital. If you just took a drink mouth alcohol can and will increase your results on a PBT. That is why they wait for it to dissipate before giving you the test at the jail. I am not a lawyer or is this legal advice but I was a cop long enough to know this person doesn’t know much about the law.
