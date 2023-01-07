Spartans' skid continues as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 12 Michigan State, 3-1

Jesse Tucker's goal in the third period drew Michigan State to within 2-1 of Ohio State, but the Spartans couldn't find the equalizer.

Michigan State’s hockey fortunes continued to take a negative turn on Friday night as the No. 12-ranked Spartans dropped a 3-1 decision at No. 8 Ohio State. Michigan State has lost four straight games and will to snap its losing streak on Saturday at 4 p.m. against Ohio State (BTN).

MSU’s crucial Pairwise Rankings fell from No. 8 to No. 12 after a pair of losses in the Great Lakes Invitational last week, and now Michigan State has gotten off to a sour start in the second half of the season. Following Friday’s loss, Michigan State dropped to No. 13, which would be outside of the NCAA Tournament bubble at this time.

WHAT HAPPENED

Michigan State (12-10-1, 6-6-1 in the Big Ten) fought back from a 2-0 deficit to outshoot Ohio State 9-6 in the third period and pull to within 2-1 on a goal by sophomore center Jesse Tucker at 9:39 of the final stanza. Michigan State applied pressure to try to net the equalizer, but Ohio State (13-8-1, 6-5-1 in the Big Ten) eventually scored an empty-net goal by Joe Dunlap at 19:44.

“I’m proud of the push, but we’re not a team that can just tip its toe in the water,” Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale said after the game. “I thought we played just hard enough not to lose to start the game. It’s not a slight on the guys, but we have to bring our A-game and we didn’t for the first two periods, so we have to find a way to do that tomorrow.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Tucker (5-11, 183, Soph., Longlac, Ontario) scored his second goal in as many games and his sixth of the season to cut the lead to 2-1. Tanner Kelly (5-10, 175, Soph., San Diego) assisted on the goal, winning a battle behind the goal and feeding Tucker in front of the net.

“I thought Tanner (Kelly) made a really nice play to stop on the puck,” Nightingale said. “Those are the little things that add up over time. You talk about playing the right way and trying to play winning hockey and Tanner certainly did that and Tucks was in a great spot there and finished.”

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Michigan State had trouble generating chances in the middle portion of the game. Michigan State was outshot 20-8 in the second period and 37-28 overall.

Nightingale says scoring opportunities tend to get tighter in the second half of a season.

“In any level, the higher levels of hockey, the closer it gets to playoffs, teams lock it down,” Nightingale said. “Teams have had a chance to teach a little more and there’s not really any free offense. Any offense you’re going to get, you have to earn and it’s not easy to earn. You have to do it the right way and you can’t cheat for offense. That will be our test in the second half.

“The league is too good to have too many guys playing their B-game. We have to get everyone going on their A-game right from the start.”