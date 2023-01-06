Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Pressure Cooker’s Mike posts mouth-watering dishes on Instagram
Mike Eckles is one of the chefs starring on Netflix’s new show Pressure Cooker. As well as sharing a kitchen, the contestants are also sharing a living space over the course of filming. The chefs living together is not the only unique aspect of the show. Unlike your typical...
realitytitbit.com
Pressure Cooker’s Liv Bin is aiming for a Michelin star
Pressure Cooker is the latest cooking show to land on Netflix, with a cast of well-established chefs, including deli owner Liv Bin. The show is different from other cooking shows, however, as the contestants judge each other’s food rather than celebrity chefs. As well as just cooking together, the chefs also live together, so it’s not only the kitchen where the drama will be heating up.
realitytitbit.com
Netflix’s Pressure Cooker winner bagged $100,000 prize by one point
Pressure Cooker is a brand new Netflix show which sees 11 professional chefs compete to be crowned the winner and bag themselves $100,000. It’s the first-ever house reality cooking competition. The accomplished chefs not only have to compete with one another but they also all live together, too. To...
realitytitbit.com
Jeana Marie Pecha on Pressure Cooker wanted her own kitchen at 7 years old
Jeana Marie Pecha is one of Netflix’s Pressure Cooker chefs. She wanted her own kitchen at the age of seven, and is planning to open a new restaurant in summer 2023 following her debut in season 1. She is one of 11 chefs who worked their magic in the...
realitytitbit.com
Robbie Jester is a restaurant owner who his cast mate ‘aspired’ to be like
Robbie Jester is one of the 11 accomplished chefs taking part in a brand-new Netflix series – Pressure Cooker. Robbie wears many hats and has multiple businesses including a restaurant. For the first time ever, Netflix brings viewers a house cooking show. The contestants all compete with one another,...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
realitytitbit.com
Blueface concussion claims leaves Crazy In Love fans shouting ‘get him to ER’
Blueface and Chrisean Rock are musicians and reality TV stars who now have their own show, Blueface And Chrisean: Crazy In Love. However, eagle-eyed viewers spotted Blueface displaying concussion symptoms on the show, which prompted fans to worry. Over the course of their relationship, Blueface and Chrisean have often had...
realitytitbit.com
Camille and Alissa’s Below Deck feud doesn’t seem to be ending
Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb have been majorly clashing in this season of Below Deck, and the drama seems set to continue tonight and throughout the rest of the season. The drama between the two has caused tears and tantrums, even causing Captain Sandy to get involved on the boat. Off the boat, Captain Lee has even had something to say about it on Twitter.
realitytitbit.com
Are Angela and Michael still together as he admits cyber cheating on 90 Day Fiance?
90 Day Fiance Tell All saw Angela Deem explain where she and partner Michael Ilesanmi are at in 2023. Many of the TLC show’s fans were taken aback by Angela’s entrance during the Tell All on January 8. However, it’s no wonder emotions are running high for Angela...
realitytitbit.com
Lee Nadine jokes being ‘stuck in Inferno’ after thoughts on pulling out of the show
Season two of Single’s Inferno is officially over, and it has surely been a wild rollercoaster. With drama, plot twists, and a change of heart, fan-favorite Lee Nadine has reminisced on her time in Single’s Inferno as the audience witnesses her shocking ending. 10 days stuck on Inferno...
realitytitbit.com
Single’s Inferno Kim Jin-young snubs Lee Nadine for Shin Seul-ki after paradise
The second season of Single’s Inferno has come to an end, and it was a journey of emotions. The drama-dubbed reality dating show left fans in shock after Lee Nadine left the island alone – but got to have her paradise date with Kim Jin-Young. After a successful...
realitytitbit.com
Reagan and Reece’s relationship causes a divide between Southern Hospitality cast
Southern Hospitality introduced us to a new cast member Reagan Hack whose relationship with boyfriend Reece brought all the drama. Not to be confused with Reagan and Reece from Southern Cham. Reagan previously worked at Leva Bonaparte’s top club Republic, and her return definitely caused a divide among the cast,...
realitytitbit.com
Below Deck’s Karan Bakshi and wife Kamna weren’t keen on chef Rachel’s food
Below Deck fans got to meet charter guest Karan Bakshi during the season 10 episode 7 installment of the show. Karan and his wife, Kamna, hopped aboard the St David ready to celebrate and make memories that would last a lifetime. The couple and their friends certainly made a lasting...
realitytitbit.com
Camille didn’t get fired on Below Deck but Alissa drama means storms are certain
Fans want to know whether Camille Lamb gets fired on Below Deck in 2023 as she has spent season 10 feuding with Alissa Humber. She also received an ultimatum from Captain Sandy Yawn. Camille joined Below Deck this season as a steward and deckhand. Despite her lowly position, she’s got...
realitytitbit.com
Yoong-jae and Seo-eun join the list of Singles Inferno success stories
Singles Inferno: Jo Yoong-jae and Choi Seo-eun have joined the list of Singles Inferno season 2 success stories. They left the island as a couple after weeks of flirting and getting to know each other in Paradise. Similarly to Lee So-E and Kim Se-Jun, viewers were hoping that Yoong-jae and...
realitytitbit.com
Singles Inferno season 2 couples drop hints at still being together
After 10 episodes, Singles Inferno season 2 has finally come to a close. During the Netflix show’s final episode, the contestants had to decide who they wanted to leave Inferno with. Now fans want to know who is still together. The season was filled with many touching moments, awkward...
realitytitbit.com
Love Is Blind Brazil’s Flavia and Robert’s tiny Instagram hint they might not be together
Season 2 of Love Is Blind Brazil has come to end and the epic finale showed us if love really was blind when the couples’ met at the alter, including Flavia and Robert. The contestants started off speaking to each other through walls in a pod, with no idea what each other looked like. By episode 10, they were waiting at the other end of the aisle for each other, hoping to start their new lives as a married couple.
realitytitbit.com
Kody and Meri Brown break silence after permanently terminating their marriage
Sister Wives Kody and Meri Brown have taken to their Instagram to announce their split after almost 33 years together. The split may have already gained media coverage, however, they announced they wanted to share their own truth in their own timing. Speaking on the press release which was published...
realitytitbit.com
TikTok video claims Gemma Owen DM’d rapper Bugzy Malone
Love Island star Gemma Owen and rapper Bugzy Malone may seem like an unlikely pairing but a video doing the rounds on TikTok has alleged Gemma DM’d the Manchester-based music artist. Are we doubting it? Yes. The video doesn’t state what Gemma allegedly said nor does it show any...
Comments / 0