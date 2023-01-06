ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Netflix’s Pressure Cooker winner bagged $100,000 prize by one point

Pressure Cooker is a brand new Netflix show which sees 11 professional chefs compete to be crowned the winner and bag themselves $100,000. It’s the first-ever house reality cooking competition. The accomplished chefs not only have to compete with one another but they also all live together, too. To...
realitytitbit.com

Singles Inferno season 2 couples drop hints at still being together

After 10 episodes, Singles Inferno season 2 has finally come to a close. During the Netflix show’s final episode, the contestants had to decide who they wanted to leave Inferno with. Now fans want to know who is still together. The season was filled with many touching moments, awkward...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
realitytitbit.com

Pressure Cooker’s Liv Bin is aiming for a Michelin star

Pressure Cooker is the latest cooking show to land on Netflix, with a cast of well-established chefs, including deli owner Liv Bin. The show is different from other cooking shows, however, as the contestants judge each other’s food rather than celebrity chefs. As well as just cooking together, the chefs also live together, so it’s not only the kitchen where the drama will be heating up.
realitytitbit.com

Kody Brown doesn’t have a new wife called Leah – he’s considering monogamy

Sister Wives has been airing on TLC for the past decade and fans have seen the dynamic of the family change massively. TLC’s Sister Wives: One-on-One recently revealed new changes to the family. However, despite internet rumors these didn’t include a new wife, Leah, for Kody Brown. The...
realitytitbit.com

Michael Beets’ net worth is less than 2 percent of his dad Tony’s fortune

Michael Beets is Tony’s son on Gold Rush. He’s following in his wealthy father’s footsteps, who is worth $15 million, while Michael remains in the process of learning how he could reach that level of fortune. Known as “Mike,” he is a first-generation immigrant due to the...
realitytitbit.com

Reagan and Reece’s relationship causes a divide between Southern Hospitality cast

Southern Hospitality introduced us to a new cast member Reagan Hack whose relationship with boyfriend Reece brought all the drama. Not to be confused with Reagan and Reece from Southern Cham. Reagan previously worked at Leva Bonaparte’s top club Republic, and her return definitely caused a divide among the cast,...
realitytitbit.com

Kim Han-bin doesn’t follow bestie Lee so-E on Instagram

Despite saying she was the most important person to him on Single’s Inferno it seems like Han-bin and Lee-so E no longer follow each other on Instagram. Kim Han-bin also does not follow Seo-eun on Instagram. As for Yoong-jae and Seo-un, they’ve shared the same snap of themselves on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy