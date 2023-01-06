Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Are Angela and Michael still together as he admits cyber cheating on 90 Day Fiance?
90 Day Fiance Tell All saw Angela Deem explain where she and partner Michael Ilesanmi are at in 2023. Many of the TLC show’s fans were taken aback by Angela’s entrance during the Tell All on January 8. However, it’s no wonder emotions are running high for Angela...
realitytitbit.com
Netflix’s Pressure Cooker winner bagged $100,000 prize by one point
Pressure Cooker is a brand new Netflix show which sees 11 professional chefs compete to be crowned the winner and bag themselves $100,000. It’s the first-ever house reality cooking competition. The accomplished chefs not only have to compete with one another but they also all live together, too. To...
realitytitbit.com
Singles Inferno season 2 couples drop hints at still being together
After 10 episodes, Singles Inferno season 2 has finally come to a close. During the Netflix show’s final episode, the contestants had to decide who they wanted to leave Inferno with. Now fans want to know who is still together. The season was filled with many touching moments, awkward...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Divorcing His Wife Tiffany Fallon, Cites Affair With Her Personal Trainer
Rascal Flatts guitar player and founding member Joe Don Rooney has filed for divorce from his wife Tiffany Fallon, a former Miss Georgia and Playboy Playmate of the Month. And according to TMZ, the divorce is getting nasty. Both parties have alleged cheating, with Joe Don claiming that she is...
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Princess Charlotte’s Bridesmaid Dress Tailor Finally Breaks Silence About the Meghan and Kate Drama
It's been years of he said, she said and who made who cry over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. Now the tailor is speaking out.
BET
NBA Youngboy Marries His Longtime GF—See The Jaw-Dropping Diamond Ring The Rapper Purchased Last Year! [Report]
NBA Youngboy (born Kentrell Gaulden) is reportedly off the market! According to The Shade Room, the rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle in Utah on Saturday (Jan. 7). At this time, the couple has yet to publicly confirm the news. However, the media outlet confirmed they reviewed the couple’s...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian’s Hidden Hills mansion transforms into ‘LA village’ as North gives tour
Days after going viral for dressing up as her father, North West kept it low-key giving fans a tour of her ‘mini LA village’. It is located inside the garden of the Hidden Hills mansion of his mother, Kim Kardashian. North West’s TikTok grind is unstoppable. Famously known...
realitytitbit.com
Pressure Cooker’s Liv Bin is aiming for a Michelin star
Pressure Cooker is the latest cooking show to land on Netflix, with a cast of well-established chefs, including deli owner Liv Bin. The show is different from other cooking shows, however, as the contestants judge each other’s food rather than celebrity chefs. As well as just cooking together, the chefs also live together, so it’s not only the kitchen where the drama will be heating up.
realitytitbit.com
Below Deck’s Karan Bakshi and wife Kamna weren’t keen on chef Rachel’s food
Below Deck fans got to meet charter guest Karan Bakshi during the season 10 episode 7 installment of the show. Karan and his wife, Kamna, hopped aboard the St David ready to celebrate and make memories that would last a lifetime. The couple and their friends certainly made a lasting...
realitytitbit.com
Kody Brown doesn’t have a new wife called Leah – he’s considering monogamy
Sister Wives has been airing on TLC for the past decade and fans have seen the dynamic of the family change massively. TLC’s Sister Wives: One-on-One recently revealed new changes to the family. However, despite internet rumors these didn’t include a new wife, Leah, for Kody Brown. The...
realitytitbit.com
Michael Beets’ net worth is less than 2 percent of his dad Tony’s fortune
Michael Beets is Tony’s son on Gold Rush. He’s following in his wealthy father’s footsteps, who is worth $15 million, while Michael remains in the process of learning how he could reach that level of fortune. Known as “Mike,” he is a first-generation immigrant due to the...
realitytitbit.com
Reagan and Reece’s relationship causes a divide between Southern Hospitality cast
Southern Hospitality introduced us to a new cast member Reagan Hack whose relationship with boyfriend Reece brought all the drama. Not to be confused with Reagan and Reece from Southern Cham. Reagan previously worked at Leva Bonaparte’s top club Republic, and her return definitely caused a divide among the cast,...
realitytitbit.com
Who’s Chase Sui? Pete Davidson seen cuddling co-star despite being ‘great friends’
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders continue speculation of a possible relationship. The two actors were photographed together while waiting for their food at a New York restaurant. A little over a week after the relationship between Pete and the actress and model Emily Ratajkowski supposedly ended, the famous comedian...
realitytitbit.com
Anastasia Kingsnorth hints that she’s going on Love Island as she ‘got a text’
There’s nothing quite like a dose of Love Island sun to brighten up the British winter. Thankfully Winter Love Island season 2 is launching on January 16, 2023. Let’s take a look at whether Anastasia Kingsnorth is going on Love Island. In a latest Instagram post YouTube sensation,...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Han-bin doesn’t follow bestie Lee so-E on Instagram
Despite saying she was the most important person to him on Single’s Inferno it seems like Han-bin and Lee-so E no longer follow each other on Instagram. Kim Han-bin also does not follow Seo-eun on Instagram. As for Yoong-jae and Seo-un, they’ve shared the same snap of themselves on...
realitytitbit.com
What did 90 Day Fiancé’s David Toborowsky do before he fell in love with Annie?
90 Day Fiancé fan-favorite David Toborowsky surprised fans as a throwback photo taken over two decades ago resurfaced online. The picture features a young David, who posed smiling with his uniform as he joined the US Army at age 20. David Toborowsky, known for his adorable nickname of ‘sweet...
realitytitbit.com
Ed and Liz call off engagement on 90 Day Fiance after texting scandal
Big Ed and Liz are being asked if they’re still together in 2023 after calling off their engagement – after 10 split-ups since they first began dating – during the explosive 90 Day Fiance Tell All. It came after Ed’s text were exposed. Despite visiting several...
realitytitbit.com
Sharon Osbourne claims she ‘can’t get arrested in America’ after being ‘cancelled’
Sharon Osbourne has claimed she’s been “cancelled” following remarks she made as co-host on The Talk show in the US. She’s returned to the UK and claimed on This Morning she “can’t get arrested in America.”. Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan on US...
Comments / 0