Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/7)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The league-leading 27-12 Boston Celtics will travel to Texas’ AT&T Center to take on the rebuilding 12-26 San Antonio Spurs in what is shaping up to be a good test of how the Celtics approach a game that isn’t on national television against a foe they are heavily favored against to win on Saturday evening.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is listed as out.

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell (knee) is out while both Josh Richardson (quad) and Keita Bates-Diop (illness) were listed as available for their game against the Detroit Pistons the night prior.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Jayson Tatum

Al Horford

San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones

Romeo Langford

Keldon Johnson

Jeremy Sochan

Jakob Poeltl

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: 1/7/23

1/7/23 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

