Boston, MA

Boston Celtics at San Antonio Spurs: How to watch, broadcast, lineups (1/7)

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The league-leading 27-12 Boston Celtics will travel to Texas’ AT&T Center to take on the rebuilding 12-26 San Antonio Spurs in what is shaping up to be a good test of how the Celtics approach a game that isn’t on national television against a foe they are heavily favored against to win on Saturday evening.

If you happen to be looking for a way to watch the on-court action live on cable television or a local or national online streaming service, keep reading while we get you up to speed on everything else you need to know about the game.

Let’s begin with the players who are among those listed to be available to play.

Injuries of note

For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is listed as out.

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell (knee) is out while both Josh Richardson (quad) and Keita Bates-Diop (illness) were listed as available for their game against the Detroit Pistons the night prior.

Likely starting lineups

Boston Celtics

  • Marcus Smart
  • Jaylen Brown
  • Derrick White
  • Jayson Tatum
  • Al Horford

San Antonio Spurs

  • Tre Jones
  • Romeo Langford
  • Keldon Johnson
  • Jeremy Sochan
  • Jakob Poeltl

How to watch or stream

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: 1/7/23
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

