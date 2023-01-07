Girls basketball: Beaverton takes advantage of 19-point halftime lead, beats Barlow 45-34

Read full article on original website
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: Despite a couple of close calls, West Linn remains on top
We are just getting into league play in Oregon’s Class 6A, and the games are going to start getting very important. With more games against in-state competition, it’s going to get easier and easier to see how good some teams are against each other as the weeks go on.
Is it time to give defending Class 6A champ Tualatin respect as potential title contenders?
Let first year coach Bubba Lemon be the first to say it: The Tualatin Timberwolves are flying under the radar. After an offseason that saw top-tier transfers turn competitive programs into potential elite title contenders, it was easy to overlook the reigning state champions themselves — who, after a 26-2 finish and the school’s first basketball state title — lost four all-conference players to graduation as well as longtime coach Todd Jukkala, who stepped down.
Watch: Barlow’s Jalen Atkins beats the clock with buzzer-beater layup to topple Gresham
Games between Barlow and Gresham’s boys basketball teams are always electric. But on Tuesday night, Barlow sophomore guard Jalen Atkins left the gym at Gresham High School rocking as a buzzer-beater layup led the Bruins to a 62-60 win over the Gophers. The final play was set up as...
Group of 7 tight-knit seniors leading the way for Jesuit basketball
There’s a lot of best-evers when Jesuit girl’s basketball Jason Lowery describes this year’s Crusaders’ seniors. The group is part of a deep pool of Class 6A girls basketball state title contenders this winter, but no matter the outcome, the senior class has left indelible marks on Lowery.
Winterhawks get first win of East trip, 5-3
A mediocre game for the Portland Winterhawks, but they picked up their first win in game 3 of their 6-game road trip east, beating the Prince Albert Raiders 5-3 in Prince Albert. They didn’t make it easy for themselves against one of the league’s lowest-ranked teams, blowing leads of 2-0...
Boys basketball: Pat Strickland looks to return the Jefferson Democrats to prominence in second stint as head coach
Jefferson Democrats’ coach Pat Strickland has returned to the sideline with the goal of restoring the program to its former greatness. Strickland decided to return after a year away to coach the team following a disastrous 2-21 record under former coach Thomas Gardner last season. The 21 losses during the 2021-22 season were one loss less than the Democrats’ combined number of losses during the last five seasons of Strickland’s illustrious career at Jefferson.
Cold-shooting Portland Trail Blazers lose 109-106 to Orlando Magic: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers, who were awful from three-point range Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic, had three long-range looks with a chance to tie the game on their final possession and missed them all. It led to a 109-106 Blazers loss at the Moda Center, arguably their worst of...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Portland Winterhawks at Prince Albert Raiders: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (26-6-2-1) take on the Prince Albert Raiders (14-21-3) in Western Hockey League action. When: Tuesday, January 10, 5pm PST. Where: Art Hauser Centre, Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and...
Oregon traffic fatalities decline in 2022, but pedestrian deaths spike
Oregon saw a slight drop in traffic fatalities in 2022, but for pedestrians, Oregon’s roads were the most dangerous they’ve ever been, with traffic deaths rising a staggering 41% from 2021. The trend was reflected in Portland traffic deaths, too. The city saw more pedestrians killed by cars...
Portland Timbers to promote Ned Grabavoy to general manager
The Portland Timbers will name Ned Grabavoy as the club’s new general manager on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the promotion confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by MLSSoccer.com. Grabavoy, 39, played 13 seasons in MLS, including one with the Timbers at the end of...
Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard
All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Need to get outside? Tuesday will be Portland’s only dry day of the week; high 53
If you needed one day to get things done outside this week, Tuesday is your day. Wet systems that have been pouring into western Oregon will take a break Tuesday and Portland and the surrounding areas will finally get a dry day. The National Weather Service expects a mostly sunny...
Betty Jean Lee, who led the family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland, dies at 88
Betty Jean Lee, heir to a family business that introduced Chinese takeout to Portland when she was a teen and an advocate for the advancement of Chinese history, culture and cuisine in Oregon, died Dec. 19. She was 88. In 1979, at 45 and with three children, Lee unexpectedly took...
Portland’s 101 homicides in 2022 set new record: ‘At some point, we have to be tired of burying our children’
Damala Badon bolted past dozens of police officers gathered in the hotel hallway and stopped in front of an open door to a third-floor room. Her son had been celebrating a cousin’s birthday that Saturday night in late November. Badon had gotten a call about a shooting at the party and raced to the Embassy Suites by Hilton near Portland International Airport.
Gary Payton II available for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers guard will play his second game of the season Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center after having missed three games with a right ankle sprain. Payton, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said, remains on a minutes restriction after recovering from core muscle surgery.
Wednesday offers a brief dry window in Portland before rain returns by afternoon
Portlanders could wake to partly sunny skies early Wednesday and have a mostly dry trip to work or school before rain moves in later this afternoon. As scattered showers from overnight taper off, the National Weather Service expects much of the region to have a mostly rain-free first half of Wednesday. The next front will move back into the region from the southwest after about lunchtime. New rain amounts could reach about a quarter of an inch by the evening. Portland’s daytime high temperature will reach about 50 degrees.
Readers respond: Continue accelerated middle school math
Our country has realized the vital importance of STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – education to our continued success. The basis of STEM knowledge is math. It was thus jarring to read that Portland Public Schools would consider ending accelerated math classes, (”Portland Public Schools slows efforts to end early algebra for select middle schoolers, Jan. 6). It doesn’t appear that these classes take away resources from students who are not yet ready for algebra. There’s no reason to deny opportunity for further learning to those who are ready for it.
