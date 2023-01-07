Girls basketball: Beaverton takes advantage of 19-point halftime lead, beats Barlow 45-34

Portlanders could wake to partly sunny skies early Wednesday and have a mostly dry trip to work or school before rain moves in later this afternoon. As scattered showers from overnight taper off, the National Weather Service expects much of the region to have a mostly rain-free first half of Wednesday. The next front will move back into the region from the southwest after about lunchtime. New rain amounts could reach about a quarter of an inch by the evening. Portland’s daytime high temperature will reach about 50 degrees.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO