Boys basketball: Beaverton closes non-league schedule with 56-38 win over Central Catholic

Let first year coach Bubba Lemon be the first to say it: The Tualatin Timberwolves are flying under the radar. After an offseason that saw top-tier transfers turn competitive programs into potential elite title contenders, it was easy to overlook the reigning state champions themselves — who, after a 26-2 finish and the school’s first basketball state title — lost four all-conference players to graduation as well as longtime coach Todd Jukkala, who stepped down.

TUALATIN, OR ・ 17 HOURS AGO