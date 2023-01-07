Boys basketball: Beaverton closes non-league schedule with 56-38 win over Central Catholic

Read full article on original website
Washington witness says unknown object was like 'sailboat in sky'Roger MarshWashington State
Tuesday in Portland: Police to increase patrols outside Franklin High School after shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Tina Kotek to be sworn in as Oregon governor and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
2023 Portland's Folk FestivalMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet construction closing I-84 in both directions at I-205 this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: Despite a couple of close calls, West Linn remains on top
We are just getting into league play in Oregon’s Class 6A, and the games are going to start getting very important. With more games against in-state competition, it’s going to get easier and easier to see how good some teams are against each other as the weeks go on.
Is it time to give defending Class 6A champ Tualatin respect as potential title contenders?
Let first year coach Bubba Lemon be the first to say it: The Tualatin Timberwolves are flying under the radar. After an offseason that saw top-tier transfers turn competitive programs into potential elite title contenders, it was easy to overlook the reigning state champions themselves — who, after a 26-2 finish and the school’s first basketball state title — lost four all-conference players to graduation as well as longtime coach Todd Jukkala, who stepped down.
Group of 7 tight-knit seniors leading the way for Jesuit basketball
There’s a lot of best-evers when Jesuit girl’s basketball Jason Lowery describes this year’s Crusaders’ seniors. The group is part of a deep pool of Class 6A girls basketball state title contenders this winter, but no matter the outcome, the senior class has left indelible marks on Lowery.
Watch: Barlow’s Jalen Atkins beats the clock with buzzer-beater layup to topple Gresham
Games between Barlow and Gresham’s boys basketball teams are always electric. But on Tuesday night, Barlow sophomore guard Jalen Atkins left the gym at Gresham High School rocking as a buzzer-beater layup led the Bruins to a 62-60 win over the Gophers. The final play was set up as...
Boys basketball: Pat Strickland looks to return the Jefferson Democrats to prominence in second stint as head coach
Jefferson Democrats’ coach Pat Strickland has returned to the sideline with the goal of restoring the program to its former greatness. Strickland decided to return after a year away to coach the team following a disastrous 2-21 record under former coach Thomas Gardner last season. The 21 losses during the 2021-22 season were one loss less than the Democrats’ combined number of losses during the last five seasons of Strickland’s illustrious career at Jefferson.
Winterhawks get first win of East trip, 5-3
A mediocre game for the Portland Winterhawks, but they picked up their first win in game 3 of their 6-game road trip east, beating the Prince Albert Raiders 5-3 in Prince Albert. They didn’t make it easy for themselves against one of the league’s lowest-ranked teams, blowing leads of 2-0...
Cold-shooting Portland Trail Blazers lose 109-106 to Orlando Magic: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers, who were awful from three-point range Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic, had three long-range looks with a chance to tie the game on their final possession and missed them all. It led to a 109-106 Blazers loss at the Moda Center, arguably their worst of...
Portland Winterhawks at Saskatoon Blades: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (27-6-2-1) take on the Saskatoon Blades (26-6-2-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Wednesday, January 11, 5pm PST. Where: SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Blades audio. Follow:
What TV channel is Baylor vs West Virginia men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/11/2023)
The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-5) and Erik Stevenson (14.0 ppg) welcome Keyonte George (16.8 ppg) and the Baylor Bears (10-5) in a Big 12 Conference men’s basketball matchup set to tip off on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion is for sale at $3.5 million
For years when CJ McCollum was a Portland Trail Blazer, he decked out his West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels. Now, the player traded to the New Orleans Pelicans last year has put his 1.28-acre Oregon residence up...
Portland Timbers to promote Ned Grabavoy to general manager
The Portland Timbers will name Ned Grabavoy as the club’s new general manager on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the promotion confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by MLSSoccer.com. Grabavoy, 39, played 13 seasons in MLS, including one with the Timbers at the end of...
Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard
All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
Here’s what the water supply outlook says about Oregon’s precipitation
The NRCS indicated that the dry October did no favors for the state.
Gary Payton II available for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers guard will play his second game of the season Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center after having missed three games with a right ankle sprain. Payton, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said, remains on a minutes restriction after recovering from core muscle surgery.
3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
Need to get outside? Tuesday will be Portland’s only dry day of the week; high 53
If you needed one day to get things done outside this week, Tuesday is your day. Wet systems that have been pouring into western Oregon will take a break Tuesday and Portland and the surrounding areas will finally get a dry day. The National Weather Service expects a mostly sunny...
Blue Angels Navy performance flight squad to make first return to Oregon since 2015
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's high-flying and awe-inspiring performance aircraft squadron, are coming back to the Oregon International Air Show this year - their first time in the state since 2015. A couple of Blue Angel pilots flew one of the new F-18s into PDX...
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Unique sayings for a common meteorological event
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
Oregon traffic fatalities decline in 2022, but pedestrian deaths spike
Oregon saw a slight drop in traffic fatalities in 2022, but for pedestrians, Oregon’s roads were the most dangerous they’ve ever been, with traffic deaths rising a staggering 41% from 2021. The trend was reflected in Portland traffic deaths, too. The city saw more pedestrians killed by cars...
