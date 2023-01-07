ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Boys basketball: Beaverton closes non-league schedule with 56-38 win over Central Catholic

By Joe Zochert, for The Oregonian/OregonLive
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Is it time to give defending Class 6A champ Tualatin respect as potential title contenders?

Let first year coach Bubba Lemon be the first to say it: The Tualatin Timberwolves are flying under the radar. After an offseason that saw top-tier transfers turn competitive programs into potential elite title contenders, it was easy to overlook the reigning state champions themselves — who, after a 26-2 finish and the school’s first basketball state title — lost four all-conference players to graduation as well as longtime coach Todd Jukkala, who stepped down.
TUALATIN, OR
The Oregonian

Boys basketball: Pat Strickland looks to return the Jefferson Democrats to prominence in second stint as head coach

Jefferson Democrats’ coach Pat Strickland has returned to the sideline with the goal of restoring the program to its former greatness. Strickland decided to return after a year away to coach the team following a disastrous 2-21 record under former coach Thomas Gardner last season. The 21 losses during the 2021-22 season were one loss less than the Democrats’ combined number of losses during the last five seasons of Strickland’s illustrious career at Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks get first win of East trip, 5-3

A mediocre game for the Portland Winterhawks, but they picked up their first win in game 3 of their 6-game road trip east, beating the Prince Albert Raiders 5-3 in Prince Albert. They didn’t make it easy for themselves against one of the league’s lowest-ranked teams, blowing leads of 2-0...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers to promote Ned Grabavoy to general manager

The Portland Timbers will name Ned Grabavoy as the club’s new general manager on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the promotion confirmed to The Oregonian/OregonLive. The news was first reported by MLSSoccer.com. Grabavoy, 39, played 13 seasons in MLS, including one with the Timbers at the end of...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon 217 closing overnight Thursday in Tigard

All lanes of Oregon 217 between Greenburg Road and Oregon 99W will be closed between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday. In addition to the ramps in that section of the roadway, southbound on-ramps at Hall Boulevard and Scholls Ferry Road, as well as the northbound on-ramp at 72nd Avenue, will also be closed.
TIGARD, OR
The Oregonian

Gary Payton II available for Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic: Live updates, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Portland Trail Blazers guard will play his second game of the season Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic at the Moda Center after having missed three games with a right ankle sprain. Payton, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said, remains on a minutes restriction after recovering from core muscle surgery.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

3 storms coming; week starts wet, windy in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another round of wet and windy weather is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday morning. Rain showers are expected to last through the afternoon as wind gusts near 25-30 mph. Storm #1 of the week brought rain to the region Sunday evening, but...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Unique sayings for a common meteorological event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wolf is giving birth. Pineapple rain or even sunshowers. These are just a few of the unique names given to a common meteorological event Oregon and Washington experienced Sunday. Heavy rain could be seen falling across the Portland metro area over the weekend while...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy