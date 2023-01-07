I was privileged to attend a screening of India’s “RRR” Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, and it’s changed everything I thought about this awards season and possibly my life itself up to this point. It may be the most fun I’ve ever had in a movie theater, aside from that one time with Stephanie during my sophomore year in college. But I digress. The Indian Telugu-language action-adventure epic from director S.S. Rajamouli and starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as two men who become friends and ultimately undertake secret missions to free their people from...

12 MINUTES AGO