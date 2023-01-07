Read full article on original website
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
programminginsider.com
Trendiest TV Series Of 2022: Top 5
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. If we were to agree on a fact, we would admit that 2022 was a great year for films and television! There were tons of new releases that we just had to binge-watch. We also saw new seasons of some of the old faves we have desperately anticipated for.
Ray Richmond: For one night, ‘RRR’ made going to the movies fun again
I was privileged to attend a screening of India’s “RRR” Monday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, and it’s changed everything I thought about this awards season and possibly my life itself up to this point. It may be the most fun I’ve ever had in a movie theater, aside from that one time with Stephanie during my sophomore year in college. But I digress. The Indian Telugu-language action-adventure epic from director S.S. Rajamouli and starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan as two men who become friends and ultimately undertake secret missions to free their people from...
programminginsider.com
Monday Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Crossover Event Leads CBS to Victory
Adults 18-49 CBS: 0.5 rating/4 share, NBC: 0.4/ 3, ABC: 0.2/ 2, Fox: 0.2/ 1, CW: 0.0/ 0. 8:00 p.m. “The Parent Test” (two hours) Viewers: 1.59 million (#3), Adults 18-49: 0.3/ 2 (#3) 10:00 p.m. “Will Trent” (R) Viewers: 1.56 million (#3), Adults 18-49: 0.1/...
