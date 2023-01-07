ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions

USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
247Sports

Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas, former 5-star recruit trends to USC in Crystal Ball

Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas is trending to USC out of the transfer portal according to recent 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from various national insiders. 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong is one of several expecting Lucas, a recent portal entry, to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Lucas was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, and ranked as the nation's No. 32 player, the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Arizona.
Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator

Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator. Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators... The post Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
KGET

Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
