Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
USC football: Trojans' LB Raesjon Davis will return for 2023 season
Davis, a 4-star high school recruit out of Southern California power Mater Dei-Santa Ana, has played sparingly on defense in his first two seasons with the Trojans
CB Rodrick Pleasant Puts UCLA in Top 5, Reveals Commitment Date
The elite cornerback will decide between the Bruins, Boston College, Cal, Oregon and USC on Feb. 1.
247Sports
USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions
USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
247Sports
Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas, former 5-star recruit trends to USC in Crystal Ball
Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas is trending to USC out of the transfer portal according to recent 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from various national insiders. 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong is one of several expecting Lucas, a recent portal entry, to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Lucas was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, and ranked as the nation's No. 32 player, the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Arizona.
Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator
Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator. Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators... The post Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fresno State eyeing move to Pac-12 or Big 12
With USC and UCLA making the jump to the Big Ten the Pac-12 will have some openings
Transfer portal wide receiver Gary Bryant has connections at Ole Miss through former USC teammates
A USC wide receiver has entered the transfer portal and could be one to watch moving forward for Ole Miss. Gary Bryant Jr. (5-10, 180) entered the portal from USC on Monday. He is a former college teammate of Ole Miss starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, tight end Michael Trigg and linebacker Danny Lockhart at the Los Angeles school.
UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard
UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
Men's Basketball AP Poll: Chaotic Week Bumps UCLA Up Several Spots
With 16 of last week’s top 25 teams losing at least one game, the Bruins pounced and climbed to No. 7.
USC coach Lincoln Riley can't get CFP National Championship tickets from his brother
USC football coach Lincoln Riley will be at Monday's CFP National Championship game between TCU and Georgia. But he won't be there thanks to comp tickets from his brother. TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley - Lincoln's younger brother - was asked during a press conference on Saturday if he was leaving tickets for his brother.
Look: Joke About Lincoln Riley Is Going Viral Tonight
Lincoln Riley, the USC Trojans' head coach, made an on-field appearance tonight for the national championship. The cameo made sense, as Riley's one of the sport's more prominent head coaches and his younger brother, Garrett, is TCU's offensive coordinator. Still, Riley's presence on the ...
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
Man sentenced in deadly shooting at Rosamond apartment
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man received a 21-year prison term after pleading no contest to killing a man in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Archuleta, 20, according to court records. Murder and assault charges were dismissed. His girlfriend, Marcella Madrid, […]
