ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Kingstown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Newport

Do you want a sortlist of the highest quality hotel in the Newport local area? I’m going to give about a few list of hotel that are physically situated in the Newport. You will get a address, Website information, Support Number, approximate regular users ratings, and also a direction map link from your home. This information has been picked from these hotel ‘, official websites.
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter

(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday....
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket

The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
EXETER, RI
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
foodgressing.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates

Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Missing Brown University Student Found Dead

A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy