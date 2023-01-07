Read full article on original website
Newport Cliff Walk damaged again in winter storm
The scenic Cliff Walk was dealt another blow last month when a severe winter storm damaged the historic Newport landmark.
‘This is dangerous’: North Kingstown interim superintendent resigns, storms out
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Kingstown School Committee accepted the resignation of interim Superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci effective immediately Monday. Paolucci announced her resignation last week, citing failed partnerships between her and the school committee during her roughly two-month stint. Planning on resigning Feb. 1, the committee...
Rollover crash causes travel delays on I-195
Officials are responding to a rollover crash on I-195 in East Providence.
10 Best Hotel In Newport
Seekonk Bed Bath and Beyond to close this month
The Highland Avenue store is expected to close in late January.
Attorney, parents voice year-long frustrations with North Kingstown School Committee
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — While the district continues to search for both temporary and permanent superintendents, the community voiced the continuing frustrations with the North Kingstown School Committee. Former interim superintendent Dr. Judith Paolucci resigned effective immediately Monday, citing a lack of partnership and flexibility by the committee...
Unused Providence property to be reimagined as emergency couple's shelter
(WJAR) — An unused property owned by the Rhode Island Department of Behavior Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals is going to be reimagined as a 24/7 shelter. The office of Gov. Dan McKee announced the space at 662 Hartford Ave. was approved by the State Properties Committee on Tuesday....
Teacher: North Kingstown interim superintendent’s resignation a ‘gut punch’
The North Kingstown School Committee meeting was packed Monday night following the abrupt resignation of the district's interim superintendent last week.
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission to address New York Yacht Club expansion, kayak racks at January meeting
The City of Newport’s Waterfront Commission is set to hold its next meeting on January 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Surge Room at the Newport Public Library. The agenda for the meeting includes a review and vote on the November meeting minutes, as well as an update on the Ocean Race, which is set to return to Newport in May 2023.
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
Woonsocket City officials called out on ‘cruel’ homeless encampment eviction
“There are many things to be proud of in the city,” said Michelle Taylor, Vice President of the Community Care Alliance (CCA). “But the city’s treatment of its most vulnerable citizens is not one of them. Homelessness is not a personal moral failing or a lifestyle choice, but a catastrophic failure of the system…”
Rollover crash causes traffic on Interstate 195 in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A rollover crash caused traffic Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 195 in East Providence. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on I-195 east after exit 2C. The Department of Transportation said all travel lanes on that side of the highway were blocked. The crash...
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 Rhode Island: Menus Highlights, Dates
Providence Restaurant Weeks 2023 is happening January 8 – 21, 2023. Enjoy two weeks of dining special offers brought to you by Providence Restaurant Weeks. Participating area restaurants will feature deals and specials for lunch and dinner. They may also be serving up breakfast, signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
Missing Brown University Student Found Dead
A student at Brown University reported missing by his roommate over the weekend was found dead. According to a post on social media, Jeff Schlyer had not been heard from since Saturday January 7. “HI Neighbors, I’m a senior at Brown University and my roommate Jeff has gone missing Providence...
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
