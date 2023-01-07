January 7, 1979: The day 16-year-old Tracy Austin crushed Martina Navratilova to win the Avon Championships

Read full article on original website
WTA Hobart International 1: Davis beats former US Open champ Stephens
Qualifier Lauren Davis upset No 4 seed Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Davis, ranked No 87, will face the winner of the match between Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek and Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure next.
15-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova wins Grand Slam qualifying debut at Australian Open
Brenda Fruhvirtova, the younger of the Czech Fruhvirtova sisters, made a winning start to her pro Grand Slam career by winning her debut match in a Major event to advance to the second round of the Australian Open qualifying draw. Ranked No 135 in the world, the Czech needed one...
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Tennis sans Serena starts in earnest
Tennis will move on from Serena Williams. It has to. Might not be easy, mind you, given what a transcendent figure she was, on the court and off. But that is what sports do, even when superstars leave. They all leave, of course, and sports always move on. The matches...
Raging Novak Djokovic kicks his brother out of his coaching box during meltdown at Adelaide Open
RAGING Novak Djokovic booted his own brother of his coaching box during a spectacular meltdown. But the former world No1 then regained his composure to battle back from match point down and win the Adelaide Open. Things did not go all the Serb's way against American Sebastian Korda. The 35-year-old...
Australian Open 2023: When is draw as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek learn opponents
The Australian Open is here as the first grand slam of the year takes place in Melbourne.Emma Raducanu faces a fitness battle to play after being forced to retire at ASB Classic in Auckland after rolling her ankle. The British No 1 hopes to avoid becoming the latest star name already out of the tournament, which includes Naomi Osaka, Carlos Alcaraz and Venus Williams.There will be a new women’s champion after Ashleigh Barty, who defeated Danielle Collins last year, made the surprise move to retire. There could be another famous chapter between defending champion Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic,...
Former semi-finalist Eugenie Bouchard eliminated from Australian Open qualifying by Ashlyn Krueger as comeback hits stumbling block
Eugenie Bouchard will not play in the main draw at the 2023 Australian Open after the former semi-finalist hit a stumbling block in her comeback from injury with defeat to American, Ashlyn Krueger in qualifying. Bouchard who began the season brightly playing exhibitions such as the World Tennis League and...
Hobart International 1: Wimbledon semi-finalist Maria to meet fifth seed Kalinina
German Tatjana Maria moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International 1 by winning against Australian wildcard Talia Gibson 6-3, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Monday. Maria, ranked No 68, will face Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results...
18-year old Adelaide finalist Noskova bows out in first round of Australian Open qualifying
Czech teenager Linda Noskova, a finalist in Adelaide last week, has been knocked out of the Australian Open qualifying event in the first round by Canada’s Katherine Sebov. Four days after defeating Ons Jabeur on the WTA scene. Sebov, ranked No 192 in the world, scored a 6-4, 3-6,...
WTA Adelaide International: Kvitova beats Rybakina in battle of Wimbledon champs
Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, reached the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International 2 by defeating Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-3, 7-5 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Kvitova, ranked No 16, will play the winner of the match between Chinese qualifier Qinwen Zheng and American...
WTA Adelaide International: Teichmann beats Pavyluchenkova in Russian’s comeback match
Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann defeated Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-4 to reach the second round of the WTA Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. In the second round, Teichmann, ranked No 35, will play American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, who defeated Czech qualifier...
Adelaide International 2: Anisimova wins; plays 11th seed Haddad Maia next
American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova beat Russian Liudmila Samsonova 7-5, 6-3 to reach the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Anisimova, ranked No 23, will play Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, next. Getting it done ✅@AnisimovaAmanda takes down...
WTA Hobart International: Bonaventure to meet Davis in second round
Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Bonaventure, ranked No 95, will play American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
ATP Adelaide International: Tommy Paul sets up Draper showdown
American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, advanced to the second round of the ATP Adelaide International by beating Australian lucky loser Christopher O’Connell 6-4, 7-5 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Paul, ranked No 35 in the world, will next face off against young British left-hander Jack...
WTA Hobart International: Cocciaretto wins all-Italian clash to reach quarters
Elisabetta Cocciaretto beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in an all-Italian battle to advance to the last eight of the WTA Hobart International at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, and German...
After a troubled start to 2023, American Eubanks upsets defending champ Humbert in Auckland
American qualifier Christopher Eubanks moved into the second round of the Auckland Open with an upset win over French wildcard Ugo Humbert 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) at the ASB Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Eubanks had come through the qualifying draw and has now won three matches to start the 2023...
Auckland Open: Gasquet scores 590th career win to reach quarter-finals
French veteran Richard Gasquet advanced to the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open by beating Portuguese lucky loser João Sousa 7-6 (2), 6-2 at the ASB Tennis Centre on Wednesday. This was Gasquet’s 590th career win at the ATP level. Gasquet, ranked No 67, will face the winner of the...
WTA Adelaide International: Badosa wins battle of former world No 2s over Kontaveit
Spain’s Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, reached the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by winning against Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi next. Adelaide WTA 500, other first-round...
WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16
American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
Adelaide International: Draper upsets eighth seed Paul to set up revenge clash against Khachanov
Young British player Jack Draper upset American Tommy Paul, the No 8 seed, 6-4, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre. Ahead of his win over Paul, Draper had defeated against Italian Lorenzo Sonego (6-4, 6-2) while Paul, five spots...
Adelaide International 2: Haase books spot in second round, defeating Pune runner-up Bonzi
Dutch lucky loser Robin Haase reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bonzi was Pune’s runner-up last week and missed a match point in the second set. Haase,...
