Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
saturdaytradition.com
B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January
With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
The Boiler Sports Report: Looking at the Purdue recruiting footprint under Ryan Walters
Every college football program has a recruiting footprint which consistents of the primary state they recruit along with the secondary and tertiary states they recruit.
Penn State frustrated with second half effort, officiating in loss to Purdue at the Palestra
“We gotta be better. This isn’t the first time it’s happened. ... Sometimes I sugarcoat it and dance around it, but we gotta be better,” coach Micah Shrewsberry said after the game.
Yardbarker
No. 3 Purdue 'not satisfied' with impressive 15-1 start
With a dominant win against Penn State on Saturday, No. 3 Purdue is 15-1 and tied for its best 16-game start since 2011. What's most surprising is the Boilermakers have achieved this success despite the loss of three players from last season's team to professional basketball. In the 2022 NBA...
saturdaytradition.com
Branson Deen, former Purdue DT, announces Power 5 transfer destination
Branson Deen is headed for warmer temperatures. The former Purdue DT has announced Monday that he has committed to Miami. Deen is a highly-touted transfer, and is 17th overall in On3’s transfer rankings. The DT announced his intention to enter the transfer portal back in December. He joined a group of other defensive linemen leaving the Boilermakers, including Lawrence Johnson, Greg Hudgins and Jack Sullivan.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal
Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
Purdue Drops to No. 3 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After four straight weeks atop the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll, Purdue fell to No. 3 in the latest rankings and earned four first-place votes. The Boilermakers suffered their first loss of the season last Monday, falling to Rutgers 65-64 at Mackey Arena....
14news.com
Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on withdrawing from the transfer portal. On Sunday, Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart confirmed to 14 Sports that Allen is returning to suit up for the Boilermakers next season. Allen initially...
hammerandrails.com
Recruiting Wire | 2023 Boiler Commit Myles Colvin | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s start off with Purdue’s only 2023 incoming freshman Myles Colvin.
saturdaytradition.com
Brady Allen, Purdue QB and former 4-star prospect, reportedly withdraws from transfer portal
Brady Allen was a 4-star quarterback and key in-state prospect when he arrived at Purdue in the 2022 recruiting class. After entering the transfer portal during the coaching transition for the Boilermakers, Allen appears to be on his way out of the portal and staying in West Lafayette. According to...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wintry mix possible Sunday for central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — An area of low pressure will move in late tonight into Sunday. This will bring light precipitation to central Indiana. Light snow and freezing rain will be possible, with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. As temperatures warm above the freezing mark, precipitation will be in the...
‘Anti-woke’ Chuck Hockema faces opposition in first Lafayette School Corporation meeting
Chuck Hockema sat stone faced and silent. In front of the newly sworn-in school board member was West Lafayette resident Lyle Janney holding up the blue, pink and white of the transgender pride flag, and behind Janney was a sea of several dozen people taking up the entire room. “Apparently...
WLFI.com
Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
buildingindiana.com
Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs
Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
WLFI.com
Work continues on I-65 project in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced updates to the I-65 project in Tippecanoe County. INDOT announced the I-65 southbound entrance ramp at State Road 43 is expected to open on or after Friday, April 14. The date may change due to weather as INDOT will continue to work throughout the winter.
WLFI.com
Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
Lafayette man dead after home explosion
A Lafayette resident reportedly died after a home explosion about 2:25 p.m. Friday. After the explosion, The Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the man seriously injured inside the home, which happened in the 100 block of South 28th St., and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
Man dies in Lafayette home explosion while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators believed the man was producing fireworks […]
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
Judge to hear arguments this week on multiple issues in Delphi murder case involving Richard Allen
DELPHI, Ind. – A special judge will handle multiple issues this week regarding the Delphi murder case. A hearing is set for Friday, Jan. 13. Judge Fran Gull was initially set to hear arguments on a change of venue and a gag order in the case against Richard Allen. Allen’s defense attorneys requested a change […]
Comments / 0