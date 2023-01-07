ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

saturdaytradition.com

B1G announces hoops Players of the Week following first week of January

With another week in the books, the B1G announced some standout players heading into the middle of January. Purdue center Zach Edey and Indiana guard Jalen Hood-Schifino have earned B1G conference weekly honors. Edey has been named Player of the Week, while Hood-Schifino was honored with the Freshman of the Week award.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

No. 3 Purdue 'not satisfied' with impressive 15-1 start

With a dominant win against Penn State on Saturday, No. 3 Purdue is 15-1 and tied for its best 16-game start since 2011. What's most surprising is the Boilermakers have achieved this success despite the loss of three players from last season's team to professional basketball. In the 2022 NBA...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Branson Deen, former Purdue DT, announces Power 5 transfer destination

Branson Deen is headed for warmer temperatures. The former Purdue DT has announced Monday that he has committed to Miami. Deen is a highly-touted transfer, and is 17th overall in On3’s transfer rankings. The DT announced his intention to enter the transfer portal back in December. He joined a group of other defensive linemen leaving the Boilermakers, including Lawrence Johnson, Greg Hudgins and Jack Sullivan.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue QB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters NCAA transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo is reportedly entering the transfer portal, Rivals reported on Tuesday. The sophomore quarterback from Montvale, New Jersey, played in just three games for the Boilermakers in his two seasons, completing 9 passes for 74 yards. He played in the late minutes of the Cheez-It Bowl against LSU as Purdue got demolished by the Tigers 63-7.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
14news.com

Purdue quarterback Brady Allen withdraws from transfer portal

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former Gibson Southern football standout and Purdue freshman quarterback Brady Allen plans on withdrawing from the transfer portal. On Sunday, Gibson Southern head football coach Nick Hart confirmed to 14 Sports that Allen is returning to suit up for the Boilermakers next season. Allen initially...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
hammerandrails.com

Recruiting Wire | 2023 Boiler Commit Myles Colvin | Interview & Overview

Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s start off with Purdue’s only 2023 incoming freshman Myles Colvin.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Booms heard across Greater Lafayette linked to Friday house explosion

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 received multiple reports Monday about loud booms heard across Greater Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County bomb squad was detonating "hazardous materials" found after a house explosion Friday on South 28th Street in Lafayette, says Jason Huber, who heads the bomb squad. As we've...
LAFAYETTE, IN
buildingindiana.com

Battery Supplier Investing $75M, Adding 75 Jobs

Soulbrain MI, a tier one supplier for the electric vehicle industry, announced plans to establish operations in Kokomo, creating up to 75 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2025. “Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in innovating the future of mobility and producing new, electric solutions that...
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Work continues on I-65 project in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced updates to the I-65 project in Tippecanoe County. INDOT announced the I-65 southbound entrance ramp at State Road 43 is expected to open on or after Friday, April 14. The date may change due to weather as INDOT will continue to work throughout the winter.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Death of Lafayette woman, found burning alive, ruled accidental

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The death of a woman found burning alive near Murdock Park has been ruled accidental. For months, the Marion County Coroner's Office declined to release details about Julie Myers death, until Tuesday. Chief Deputy Coroner Alfarena McGinty says Myers died from "complications of thermal injuries,"...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man dead after home explosion

A Lafayette resident reportedly died after a home explosion about 2:25 p.m. Friday. After the explosion, The Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the man seriously injured inside the home, which happened in the 100 block of South 28th St., and transported him to the hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Victim of house explosion identified

Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
LAFAYETTE, IN

