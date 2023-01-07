The Lady Kougars Girls Basketball C-Team extended their current winning streak to 3 with a conference win over the Hobart Brickies last night. This brings their season record to 9-5 overall. The highly contested back and forth game saw the Kougars take a 19-12 lead after 3 quarters and hang on for the 20-17 victory. Six Lady Kougars recorded points in a balanced effort with many others playing great trapping defense to stall out the Lady Brickies. Next up for the C-Team is their home tournament this Saturday. They open play against Delphi at 9am in the Main Gym while Lowell and Michigan City battle in the Aux Gym. Winners meet at @10:30 to decide the champion. Come support the ladies as they defend their home court.

HOBART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO