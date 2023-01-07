ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

Top Passive Income Opportunities to Look Out for in 2023

Passive income simply means receiving a regular stream of income from a source other than a contractor or employer. Nowadays, people are generating passive income in multiple ways, from e-commerce, affiliate marketing, investing in stocks or crypto to buying local businesses, renting household items, or even becoming an influencer. Most...
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  See: 25 Sneaky Car Dealership Tricks To Avoid at All CostsFind: 3 Easy Tips to Turn...
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
The Penny Hoarder

Should You Save More Money or Invest Extra During a Bear Market?

You know you’re supposed to buy low and sell high when you invest, so a bear market should be a bargain sale. A bear market is generally defined as a drop of 20% or more from recent stock market highs. The S&P 500, often used as a benchmark for the overall U.S. stock market, has been hovering around bear market territory for the latter half of 2022.
GOBankingRates

How To Get Rich with Passive Income

Passive income is a great way to earn extra money because, as the name suggests, it's income that comes without you having to put in the same effort you would with a traditional 9-to-5. While every...

Comments / 0

Community Policy