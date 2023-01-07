What happened after AEW Battle of the Belts V went off the air; Dark SPOILERS: WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter appears

According to Fightful Select, as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for this year’s Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and possibly WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer has been not been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Finn Balor at last October’s Extreme Rules. It was also said WWE’s plan was to have Edge wrestle Finn Balor again at the 2023 Royal Rumble to continue their feud. Fightful Select further stated that going into Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at the Royal Rumble in a Hell in the Cell Match to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. It was further noted that due to Edge’s contract which contains limited dates played into WWE spreading out his feud with Balor.

