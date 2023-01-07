ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

What happened after AEW Battle of the Belts V went off the air; Dark SPOILERS: WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter appears

By Jerome Wilen
wrestleview.com
 4 days ago
wrestleview.com

WWE Hall of Famer dealing with bone infection

WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is dealing with a very bad infection in his ears that has spread to his bones, as well as an area of his skull. The entire staff at Wrestleview sends its well wishes to Graham for a speedy recovery.
wrestleview.com

WWE Hall of Famer reveals his daughter saved him from drowning

During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he almost drowned while on vacation with his family in Miami, Florida. The 54-year old Angle said he flipped over on his ski jet and his 11-year old daughter Giuliana came to his rescue and saved his life.
MIAMI, FL
wrestleview.com

Top NJPW star expected to leave after contract expires WWE and AEW said to be interested

According to a report from Fightful Select, Jay White is expected to leave NJPW when his contract expires, which is said to be “relatively soon.”. The report notes those Fightful has spoken to believe both WWE and AEW are interested in signing White. WWE sources told Fightful they “seemed confident that they would land him.” It should noted that no company can officially reach out to him until after his NJPW deal is up.
wrestleview.com

AEW Star Featured In NY Times Magazine; WWE Files Motion In Ongoing Lawsuit With MLW

The New York Times Magazine has a very good and lengthy piece on AEW star Danhausen. According to PWInsider, WWE filed a motion back on January 5, hoping to get a protective order that would “suspend” the company’s obligation to produce the materials that MLW requested. Fightful notes that WWE argues the process of finding the materials could cost the company millions of dollars, and the substantial expense could be unnecessary if the court ultimately dismisses the lawsuit.
wrestleview.com

WWE Backstage news on plans for Hall of Famer’s return

According to Fightful Select, as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for this year’s Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and possibly WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer has been not been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Finn Balor at last October’s Extreme Rules. It was also said WWE’s plan was to have Edge wrestle Finn Balor again at the 2023 Royal Rumble to continue their feud. Fightful Select further stated that going into Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at the Royal Rumble in a Hell in the Cell Match to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. It was further noted that due to Edge’s contract which contains limited dates played into WWE spreading out his feud with Balor.
wrestleview.com

New No. 1 contenders to the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles made official on Raw

The Judgement Day are the new No. 1 contenders to the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest won a tag team turmoil match that included The O.C., Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits. Below is an excerpt from Mike Tedesco’s WWE...

