What happened after AEW Battle of the Belts V went off the air; Dark SPOILERS: WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter appears

wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer dealing with bone infection
WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is dealing with a very bad infection in his ears that has spread to his bones, as well as an area of his skull. The entire staff at Wrestleview sends its well wishes to Graham for a speedy recovery.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Preview: Alexa Bliss explains her actions, Austin Theory speaks
*Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE Raw will air live tonight on the USA Network, and emanate from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -Alexa Bliss will explain her actions...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer reveals his daughter saved him from drowning
During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle revealed that he almost drowned while on vacation with his family in Miami, Florida. The 54-year old Angle said he flipped over on his ski jet and his 11-year old daughter Giuliana came to his rescue and saved his life.
wrestleview.com
Top NJPW star expected to leave after contract expires WWE and AEW said to be interested
According to a report from Fightful Select, Jay White is expected to leave NJPW when his contract expires, which is said to be “relatively soon.”. The report notes those Fightful has spoken to believe both WWE and AEW are interested in signing White. WWE sources told Fightful they “seemed confident that they would land him.” It should noted that no company can officially reach out to him until after his NJPW deal is up.
wrestleview.com
Two former IMPACT Wrestling stars announce they are getting a divorce
Former IMPACT Wrestling stars Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced in a joint statement on Instagram, they are getting a divorce. Blanchard and Daga were married in 2020.
wrestleview.com
NXT New Year’s Evil Quick Results And Highlights – 1/10/23 (NXT Title Match and more!)
Below are the quick results and highlights from Tuesday night’s NXT New Year’s Evil special that aired live on the USA Network. Jinder Mahal appears and made a surprise sneak attack. Mahal defeated Julius Creed. No. 1 One Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match. Pretty Deadly defeated Malik Blade...
wrestleview.com
AEW Star Featured In NY Times Magazine; WWE Files Motion In Ongoing Lawsuit With MLW
The New York Times Magazine has a very good and lengthy piece on AEW star Danhausen. According to PWInsider, WWE filed a motion back on January 5, hoping to get a protective order that would “suspend” the company’s obligation to produce the materials that MLW requested. Fightful notes that WWE argues the process of finding the materials could cost the company millions of dollars, and the substantial expense could be unnecessary if the court ultimately dismisses the lawsuit.
wrestleview.com
WWE Backstage news on plans for Hall of Famer’s return
According to Fightful Select, as of late November, WWE had Edge planned for this year’s Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and possibly WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer has been not been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Finn Balor at last October’s Extreme Rules. It was also said WWE’s plan was to have Edge wrestle Finn Balor again at the 2023 Royal Rumble to continue their feud. Fightful Select further stated that going into Survivor Series, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at the Royal Rumble in a Hell in the Cell Match to be held inside the Hell In a Cell structure. It was further noted that due to Edge’s contract which contains limited dates played into WWE spreading out his feud with Balor.
wrestleview.com
Mandy Rose to discuss her WWE release on Tuesday’s episode of the “Tamron Hall” show
Former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose will discuss her WWE release on Tuesday’s episode of the “Tamron Hall”, which is a syndicated talk show that airs on ABC stations.
wrestleview.com
New No. 1 contenders to the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles made official on Raw
The Judgement Day are the new No. 1 contenders to the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest won a tag team turmoil match that included The O.C., Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits. Below is an excerpt from Mike Tedesco’s WWE...
