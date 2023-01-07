Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Revealed
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE led to an even more interesting storyline. Uncle Howdy is part of the mix, and now Alexa Bliss is involved as well. WWE is trying their best to keep Uncle Howdy’s identity a secret, but now it seems that information is out there.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
wrestleview.com
Two former IMPACT Wrestling stars announce they are getting a divorce
Former IMPACT Wrestling stars Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced in a joint statement on Instagram, they are getting a divorce. Blanchard and Daga were married in 2020.
game-news24.com
Vince McMahon Then Sells WWE to Saudi Arabia
The book “World Wrestling” is being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The news comes just hours after the bombshell claimed that Stephanie McMahon had resigned from the company after her father’s return to the committee of the company chairman. The company’s main shareholder, McMahon, is reported to have sold the company to Saudi Arabia in a move that will take this company off the stock market and become a private business according to the DAZN pro wrestling reporter Steven Muehlhausen.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts
Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
tjrwrestling.net
Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
WWE Legend Sgt. Slaughter Went Off On Social Media About Lacey Evans Using The Cobra Clutch
Sgt. Slaughter recently learned about WWE's Lacey Evans using the cobra clutch as a finisher, and he had a lot to say about it.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
wrestletalk.com
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
ringsidenews.com
Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE
Stephanie McMahon stepped in and took over her father Vince McMahon’s spot as CEO when he had to step down due to a hush money scandal. A few months later, and Stephanie McMahon is the one stepping away from WWE. As first reported by The Puck’s Mattew Belloni, Stephanie...
Stephanie McMahon steps down as WWE co-CEO days after Vince’s return
There is some big action happening with WWE. Stephanie McMahon announced via Twitter Tuesday that she is stepping down as the co-CEO of WWE. Then. Now. Forever. Together. pic.twitter.com/8dqr5reIiv — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 10, 2023 Stephanie’s announcement comes days after her father Vince announced his return to the company to help with day-to-day operations.... The post Stephanie McMahon steps down as WWE co-CEO days after Vince’s return appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Announces Injury To Popular Star
WWE has announced that a popular star would not appear on tonight’s WWE Raw due to an injury. Find out who is out of action!. According to Kevin Patrick on commentary, Johnny Gargano would not be appearing on tonight’s WWE Raw because of an AC sprain. Meeting up...
bodyslam.net
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL – 1/8/23
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8th from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teddy Long Thinks WWE SmackDown Star Might Retire This Year
Rey Mysterio began his professional wrestling career at the age of 14, first appearing in Mexico and later WCW, before signing with WWE in 2002. Even though Mysterio has had brief stints with other promotions, he is currently back with WWE and is still working at a high level. Teddy...
wrestleview.com
WWE WrestleMania 39 breaks all-time gate record
WWE announced the following on Monday, January 9, 2022. WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium Surpasses WrestleMania 32 as Best-Seller in Company History, Nearly Three Months Prior to Event. STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39), which will originate from SoFi Stadium in Los...
