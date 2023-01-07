Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Wrestler Portraying Uncle Howdy Revealed?
Ever since the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on WWE television, fans have wondered just one thing, who is behind the mask?. There have been various names speculated, from Bo Dallas to Vincent to Cameron Grimes. Fightful noted on Friday that WWE was playing it’s cards close to...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
wrestleview.com
Two former IMPACT Wrestling stars announce they are getting a divorce
Former IMPACT Wrestling stars Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced in a joint statement on Instagram, they are getting a divorce. Blanchard and Daga were married in 2020.
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Believes Former WWE Star Quit Due To Pressure From Vince McMahon
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. The former WWE wrestler talked about Lar Sulivan’s run with WWE during it. Lars started working with WWE in 2014, making his debut on NXT TV in 2017. Sullivan was supposed to join the main roster in January 2019 after receiving a push on the black and gold brand, but his debut was delayed because of anxiety problems. In April, Sullivan finally made his debut on Raw, but two months later, he suffered a serious knee injury.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Pretty Deadly WWE Status Following Live Event Debuts
Former two-time NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly were one of the breakout teams on the brand in 2022. Pretty Deadly lost the NXT Tag Team Championship to the New Day at NXT Deadl1ne on December 10. The duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince have continued their feud with...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Would Return To The Ring For $3 Million Dollars
People in wrestling often joke that no one stays retired forever, but Kurt Angle has yet to return to the ring since he was defeated by Baron Corbin in his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, former WWE Champion Kurt Angle reacted...
tjrwrestling.net
Legal Action Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
If Vince McMahon thought his return to the WWE board would be plain sailing he was wrong, as it would appear legal action has already been launched against him. Having retired as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amidst plenty of allegations against him, Vince McMahon made a dramatic return to the company earlier this month and joined the Board of Directors. There has been plenty of discussion around whether he has come back to get involved in the creative direction again, or to push for a sale of the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Teases Return To Popular NBC Series
This season on "Young Rock," Becky Lynch pleasantly surprised wrestling fans with her uncanny portrayal of Cyndi Lauper and, via Twitter today, "The Man" announced that she would be returning once again to the network series as the 80s pop music icon. "She's baaaaaaaack," Lynch wrote, accompanied by a video...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More
Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.
stillrealtous.com
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return
WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
Look: Conor McGregor looks massive in first ‘Road House’ stills
Conor McGregor looks massive in the first ‘Road House’ stills. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor is absolutely massive in stills from the remake of the classic movie “Road House.” The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and McGregor has no release date yet, but they began filming on August 23.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
wrestlinginc.com
New Top Contenders Emerge As WWE Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Titles
WWE has created new contenders for The Usos on "WWE Raw" this week as The Judgment Day ended up winning a tag team turmoil match to earn a future shot at the gold. However, WWE interestingly promoted the match as one that would lead to a shot at the "Raw" Tag Team Championship specifically, rather than saying the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which raised some eyebrows.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble Return
According to reports, WWE fans now believe that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be returning to the ring at Royal Rumble this year. The rumors of “The Rock” taking part in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match are spurred by a poster the WWE released for the January 28 pay-per-view event.
bodyslam.net
Uncle Howdy’s Identity Possibly Revealed
We have been left in the dark regarding one of WWE’s creepiest new faces, but it appears now that we know who is behind the mask. Since Uncle Howdy’s debut, it has been wondered who is terrorizing Bray Wyatt from behind the mask. And while there have been reports about the person behind the mask keeping it a secret, we now may know who it is.
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, passing away unexpectedly in late Dec. 2022. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter, Angela Lee, Victoria died on Dec. 26, 2022, in...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Dunn Accused Of Trying To Bury Solo Sikoa
Solo Sikoa collided with former world champion Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand last night. Sikoa took control in quick fashion, stomping on Ziggler before suffering a headbutt. The end of the match came after a Samoan Spike, but Vince Russo recently indicated that Kevin Dunn intentionally attempted to bury Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW by showing an unflattering replay.
