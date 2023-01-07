Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Preview (1/9): Alexa Bliss To Explain Her Vicious Attack On Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, More
Alexa Bliss will attempt to explain her vicious attack on "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair during tonight's live episode of "WWE Raw" at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. On last week's show, Bliss was distracted in her match with "The EST" for the "Raw" Women's Championship by two unknown figures wearing Uncle Howdy masks and Bray Wyatt's logo appearing on the titantron. As the symbol was shown, the 31-year-old's mood began to alter. After initially assaulting the referee, Bliss would turn her attention to Belair, busting her open with a DDT on the steel steps at ringside. The attack came after Bliss struck Belair with a vase on the December 19, 2022, episode of "Raw" after Wyatt's logo appeared during a backstage interview segment. The three-time "Raw" Women's Champion recently brushed off questions about her mental wellbeing regarding Wyatt, but she will now look to set the record straight following her disturbing actions seven nights ago.
WWE Legend Interested In Facing Charlotte Flair
Charlotte Flair's recent return to the ring has got the wrestling world talking, as she won the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship on her first night back against Ronda Rousey. While fans are now excited to see "The Queen" work against some of the current talent on the roster such as Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez, she recently spoke to "WWE's The Bump" about several legends she wants to face.
Update On Kylie Rae WWE Status Following Tryout & Debut
WWE held it’s most recent tryouts last month, which were attended by a number of independent wrestlers. One name who was at the tryouts was former AEW, IMPACT and NWA star Kylie Rae. Kylie, under the name Briana Ray, not only attended the tryout, but also went on to...
Former WWE Star Mandy Rose Set For Televised Interview
2022 stands as one of the most newsworthy years in professional wrestling history. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring to Vince McMahon (briefly) retiring from WWE, the global leader in sports-entertainment made headlines throughout the calendar. The year was capped off with the surprise release of Mandy Rose just hours after she lost the NXT Women's Title. Rose had been employed by WWE for over seven years and was coming off one of the longest title reigns in modern WWE history. The decision to cut Rose reportedly stemmed from the fact that she was sharing explicit content of herself on her FanTime account.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL – 1/8/23
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8th from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
Two former IMPACT Wrestling stars announce they are getting a divorce
Former IMPACT Wrestling stars Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced in a joint statement on Instagram, they are getting a divorce. Blanchard and Daga were married in 2020.
WWE's Ricochet & Samantha Irvin get engaged
Two members of the SmackDown roster are the latest WWE couple to get engaged.
Alexa Bliss Comes Face To Face With Uncle Howdy On WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss has finally come face to face with Uncle Howdy on WWE Raw. Find out what happened during the intriguing segment!. With a recap package first playing of Alexa Bliss’ vicious attack on Bianca Belair on last week’s Raw, then Bliss herself appeared. Hopping on top of...
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023
WWE RAW Results – January 9, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Kevin Owens looks to address Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Title match, but JBL’s music hits and he cuts him off. JBL rags on Alabama, then says no one believes he can actually beat Roman Reigns. He then introduces fans to Baron Corbin and reminds Owens that he’s the only person to have a pinfall victory over Reigns.
WWE Hall of Famer dealing with bone infection
WWE Hall of Famer Superstar Billy Graham is dealing with a very bad infection in his ears that has spread to his bones, as well as an area of his skull. The entire staff at Wrestleview sends its well wishes to Graham for a speedy recovery.
Dominik Mysterio Gets New Look During WWE RAW
Dominik Mysterio was arrested for attempting to bully the Mysterio family on Christmas Eve. Dom was escorted to the county jail where he spent a few hours. Prison changed him and turned him into different version of himself. Dominik Mysterio appeared during RAW tonight with the rest of The Judgment...
Top WWE Raw Superstar is out of action with a shoulder injury
WWE announced during Monday’s episode of Raw that Johnny Gargano is currently out of action with a shoulder injury. Gargano has a grade two AC sprain. Gargano noted on Twitter that had injured his shoulder at a recent WWE house show in Toronto, Canada. As of this writing, there...
NXT New Year’s Evil Quick Results And Highlights – 1/10/23 (NXT Title Match and more!)
Below are the quick results and highlights from Tuesday night’s NXT New Year’s Evil special that aired live on the USA Network. Jinder Mahal appears and made a surprise sneak attack. Mahal defeated Julius Creed. No. 1 One Contender’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match. Pretty Deadly defeated Malik Blade...
Mandy Rose Set to Share Her Story in Exclusive National TV Interview
Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose will tell her story on The Tamron Hall Show this week. Rose will appear on Tuesday’s episode for an exclusive interview, according to the show. Rose responded to the announcement by saying she is eager to share her story. “So excited for this! Everyone...
Final Viewership And Key Demo For First WWE SmackDown Of 2023
The first WWE SmackDown of 2023 on FOX, drew an average of 2.257 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.53 rating. The show tied with Shark Tank on ABC for the No. 2 spot on network television. The preliminary ratings from last Saturday, per SpoilerTV, had...
Kevin Owens Fights Off The Bloodline On RAW
Tonight on RAW, Kevin Owens kicked off the show against Baron Corbin. Kevin Owens picked up the win and immediately after, the Bloodline tried to attack Kevin. Initially, The Bloodline had the numbers advantage. But, Kevin Owens brought a steel chair into the mix and had the Bloodline running. Following the brawl, Adam Pearce had enough and kicked The Usos and Kevin out of the building. But, Solo Sikoa must stay, as he has a match later on against Dolph Ziggler.
