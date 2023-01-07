Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
LeBron James Had A Priceless Reaction On His Face When Russell Westbrook Said The Lakers Should Just Have Fun When Playing
LeBron James had a priceless reaction on his face when Russell Westbrook stated that the Lakers should just keep having fun when playing.
Lakers To Work Out Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins
Looking for any help they can get, the Los Angeles Lakers are keeping all of their options open. They are involved in plenty of NBA trade rumors, but free agency could also provide them an avenue to add talent to their roster. With the injury to Anthony Davis, naturally, some...
LeBron James Fires Back At NBA Reporter Amid Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers have faced a lot of naysayers and negativity thus far in the 2022-23 NBA season. The front office has not yet made a move to upgrade the roster, which even the most casual of basketball fans could deduce as something that the team needs. The injury...
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
NBA trade rumors: A home run Patrick Beverley trade for Lakers, Wolves
With the trade deadline a month away the NBA rumors have started to heat up. One of the most prominent teams in the rumor mill is the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with the team’s hot play as of late that has sparked new hope in the franchise. Patrick Beverley...
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Defering to coach Joe Mazzulla, Boston's Jayson Tatum makes it known he'd prefer Robert Williams III start
Whether Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams III starts or comes off the bench as he works his way back into the Celtics’ rotation after an extended absence due to recovery from a cleanup surgery has become something of a contentious topic, and one that even star Boston forward Jayson Tatum can’t seem to get away from.
Lakers Trade Scenario Lands Cavs’ Kevin Love
When you’re witnessing history, you should take a step back to appreciate it. NBA fans should take the same care. Technically, we’re always witnessing history. With that said, we’re not talking about watching the grass grow. We’re talking about special moments that will be remembered well into the future.
Clippers Land Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, potential can be a mirage. Everyone loves potential. It’s exciting. At the same time, you don’t want to invest too much in it if it hasn’t looked likely to be met. The same holds true for NBA teams. Throughout the league, there are plenty of players...
Cavs Trade Scenario Lands 76ers’ Tobias Harris
As the NBA trade deadline approaches, contenders are taking stock. They’re looking at what they have, and what they need. Generally, they don’t need top-end talent. That’s what makes them contenders. Sure, any given contender could attempt to form a superteam, but that’s not the only route...
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
This Knicks-Mavs Trade Features Immanuel Quickley
In the NBA, you need a star player. If you don’t have one, you’re looking for one. Perhaps that’s true in any professional sport. Still, basketball is different. An individual player can influence the outcome of a game more than in any other sport. The Dallas Mavericks...
Lakers rumors: Knicks lower asking price for Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are bound to make some kind of move at the NBA trade deadline — at least that is what fans are hoping for. This team has too much potential when everything is right to not make some kind of move to try and improve the roster.
This Bucks-Raptors Trade Features Gary Trent Jr.
For a long time, the Western Conference reigned supreme in the NBA. It’s effectively been that way since Michael Jordan retired. The Lakers and Spurs dominated the league for a long spell. After that, the Finals was typically a Western Conference team against whichever team employed LeBron James. In...
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious Injury
Everything has been going right for the Brooklyn Nets recently, who have won 14 of their last 15 games and settled into the two-seed only one game behind the Boston Celtics. However, in Sunday's matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat, the Brooklyn Nets could have suffered a significant blow to their season's hopes.
3 Trades To Fuel Cleveland Cavaliers’ Title Pursuit
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell this summer, they decided – it’s time to contend for NBA titles again. No, the Cavaliers aren’t overwhelming favorites. Still, they’re in the conversation. This team has the talent to go all the way in 2022-23. After all,...
This Pacers-Wizards Trade Features Kyle Kuzma
According to some, the worst place you can be in the NBA is in the middle. That’s logical enough. The best teams in the NBA are competing for the NBA championship. Meanwhile, the worst teams in the league can at least compete for top lottery odds. With that said,...
