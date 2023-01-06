ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut

I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
NEW MILFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True

Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
DANBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74

BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

Greenwich Couple makes Lead Gift toward Greenwich Hospital’s New Adolescent Behavioral Health Program

Greenwich Hospital has announced a lead gift toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich...
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
heystamford.com

12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford

If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
STAMFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT man accused in fatal hit-and-run arrested at bingo night in FL

A family bingo night at a Florida church was interrupted when police entered and arrested a man accused of manslaughter in Connecticut. The man, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, is accused of a Dec. 3 hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead, according to a news release from the Stamford Police Department.
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
NORTH SALEM, NY
Florence Carmela

The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut

In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man

After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
PIX11

What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries.  Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy