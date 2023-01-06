Read full article on original website
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
13 Basic tips on how to buy your own house within a year while renting an apartment in NYCKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Finally, Big Y is Selling Boar’s Head in Connecticut
I saw a very familiar, yet strange, product in the deli case at the Big Y in New Milford over the weekend - Boar's Head meats. It's sad, but it stopped me in my tracks. Boar's Head? In Big Y? Have you ever asked for Boar's Head at Big Y? The answer for decades has been "No, we don't carry them". Not anymore.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
Eyewitness News
Bed, Bath & Beyond puts three CT locations on closings list amid bankruptcy concerns
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Bed, Bath & Beyond stores were slated to close in Connecticut amid the company’s bankruptcy concerns. The locations were on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden, Hartford Turnpike in Waterford, and the Ridgeway Shopping Center on Summer Street in Stamford. Channel 3 reported the Waterford and...
8 Main Street Danbury Facts So Unbelievable That They Have to Be True
Danbury is a Fairfield County, Connecticut city. It's located in Western,CT and rests on the New York State line. Danbury is home to roughly 88,000 people of many different backgrounds. Each year, the city ranks near the top of the most diverse in the country. This is my home and I love it to pieces. This is a place where you get a small taste of the city life with a huge chunk of country. A place where you can eat Dominican food on Monday, German food on Tuesday, try Vietnamese dishes on Wednesday.
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport politician and business owner Ethan Book dies at 74
BRIDGEPORT — Ethan Book, a local business owner who ran several times for public offices, has died at the age of 74, according to his family. Book's family announced his death Saturday on his business' Facebook page. On Jan. 2, Book was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where he died Saturday surrounded by a close circle of friends and family, his son, Aaron Book, said. His family did not say why he died.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Couple makes Lead Gift toward Greenwich Hospital’s New Adolescent Behavioral Health Program
Greenwich Hospital has announced a lead gift toward its Adolescent Behavioral Health Outpatient Program from longtime Greenwich residents Richard and Ellen Richman. Designed to inspire others to donate to this important initiative, the Richmans will match any gifts dollar-for-dollar, up to $1 million. Greenwich Hospital, in partnership with the Greenwich...
Eyewitness News
Cannabis sales in Connecticut start tomorrow
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Cannabis sales begin statewide on Tuesday and cities are preparing for a rush of new business. In New Haven, Mayor Justin Elicker scheduled a news conference for Monday to provide an update on sales expectations. Tuesday, people aged 21 and older will be able to...
Fairfield native resurrects former country estate of famed writer Mary O'Hara
A Fairfield native is building awareness about a famous American author and screenwriter who wrote some of her best-known works in Western Connecticut.
Bird flu outbreak drives up egg prices in Connecticut
Forty-six states, including Connecticut, have seen outbreaks. Nationwide, some 40 million chickens have been euthanized because they got sick.
heystamford.com
12+ Smoke Shops to Know in Stamford
If Stamford appears to have an increase in smoke shops these days, it’s likely due to the fact that licensed retailers may begin selling recreational cannabis products beginning in January 2023. One of those retailers is Stamford’s Fine Fettle Dispensary, a 5,200 square foot space in Springdale’s Research Park....
Stamford mayor outlines city's pedestrian safety projects after last month's double fatal crash
The state Department of Transportation says there were 74 pedestrian traffic fatalities in Connecticut last year, the most in 34 years. Five of those were in Stamford.
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes Viral
Just when you thought we saw the last of Black Bears in Connecticut, at least during the winter months. Well, a stunned Connecticut family, living in Plainville, is letting a sleeping bear lie (for now) after discovering it hibernating under a backyard deck.
Journal Inquirer
CT man accused in fatal hit-and-run arrested at bingo night in FL
A family bingo night at a Florida church was interrupted when police entered and arrested a man accused of manslaughter in Connecticut. The man, a 24-year-old resident of Greenwich, is accused of a Dec. 3 hit-and-run that left two pedestrians dead, according to a news release from the Stamford Police Department.
3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560, North Salem, NY 10560 - $459,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 3 Hardscrabble Road, North Salem, NY 10560 in North Salem is listed at $459,000. School District: North Salem Central School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
The Top Ten Pizzerias In Connecticut
In the mood for pizza tonight? Would you like to know where you can get the best slice. of pizza in Connecticut? Well, if you are born and bred in the 'Nutmeg State' you know that the best pizza is defined by four very neccessary components; coal-fired brick oven baking, a crunchy slightly--charred crust, seasoned tomato sauce, and a generous sprinkling of sharp pecorino romano cheese.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Lidl US to open its largest and 1st ground-up build on Long Island on Jan. 18
Lidl US will open its Deer Park, New York, store—the grocer’s largest and first ground-up build on Long Island—on Jan. 18, the Arlington, Virginia-based division of Germany’s Schwarz Group said on Monday. The approximately 36,000-square-foot store at 450 Commack Rd. is Lidl’s 24th location on Long...
Man Charged In Beating Murder Of Bridgeport Man
After almost four years a Connecticut man has been charged in connection with a brutal beating murder of a Fairfield County man in front of a grocery store. Luis Hernandez, age 44, of Waterbury, was arrested by US Marshals on a warrant on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and charged in the 2019 murder of Miguel Lopez, age 46, in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport.
The Ronzoni Pastina Hoarding Has Started Already Connecticut
Jeez man, you people are quick. Not one day after I learned the incredible news that Ronzoni is discontinuing their Pastina pasta, and they're all gone from store shelves around Connecticut. Let this news sink in - according to snopes.com, Ronzoni Pastina - No. 155 has been discontinued. Ronzoni blames...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
