TMNT: Shredder's Revenge | Official Game Trailer | Netflix
TMNT: Shredder's Revenge | Official Game Trailer | Netflix. Kick shell with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo or other familiar friends in this totally tubular '80s-inspired beat 'em up. Cowabunga!. Play TMNT: Shredder's Revenge on your mobile devices. Available exclusively on Netflix: http://www.netflix.com/game/81623532. Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+! Try...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
More "Tales of Ba Sing Se" with Andrew Huebner and Katie Mattila | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast
More "Tales of Ba Sing Se" with Andrew Huebner and Katie Mattila | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. We’re not done celebrating the magic of “The Tales of Ba Sing Se.” This week we welcome two of episode's writers, Andrew Huebner and Katie Mattila! Janet and Dante are thrilled to be joined by writers Katie Mattila (“The Tale of Zuko”) and Andrew Huebner (“The Tale of Iroh”) for one of the podcast’s best behind-the-scenes episodes yet. Find out more about how The Tales came to be, including what Katie and Andrew’s actual “regular" jobs were at ATLA at the time. Get some in-depth intel on the inspirations behind Iroh’s tale, why Katie was so excited to tackle Zuko’s date, and much more!
Paramount+ to Premiere 'School Spirits' on March 9
NEW ORIGINAL YOUNG ADULT SERIES “SCHOOL SPIRITS” PREMIERES THURSDAY, MARCH 9, EXCLUSIVELY ON PARAMOUNT+. A First Look Teaser Trailer Was Also Revealed Today During Paramount+’s Television Critics Association Presentation. Series Is Produced by Awesomeness Live-Action Studios. Jan. 9, 2023 – Paramount+ today announced its new young adult...
'Transformers: EarthSpark' and 'Rise of the TMNT: The Movie' Receive Nominations in 70th Annual Golden Reel Awards
The Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) guild has announced the exciting news that Transformers: EarthSpark and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie have each received a nomination in the 70th annual Golden Reel Awards!. Nominees in the 70th annual Golden Reel Awards represent the contributions of sound...
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Witness the rise of the original girl gang. Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is coming to Paramount+ 7th April. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites!...
Paramount CP Teases Upcoming 'SpongeBob' Highlights
In a recent interview with Toy World Magazine, Venetia Davie, VP, Paramount Consumer Products, UK & Ireland, ANZ & Israel teased some of Paramount Global's exciting plans for Nickelodeon's beloved animated series SpongeBob SquarePants over the next few years!. What started as a Nickelodeon show can now also be found...
Paramount UK Fetes PAW Patrol's 10th Anniversary, 'The Mighty Movie'
This year is set to be a huge year for Paramount as it celebrates some significant milestones, including the return to the big screen of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and a second movie release for one of the hottest pre-school properties around, PAW Patrol. 2023 is set to be...
Avatar Generations - Official Gameplay Trailer 🎮 | Coming Soon | Avatar: The Last Airbender
Avatar Generations - Official Gameplay Trailer 🎮 | Coming Soon | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Watch as Aang, Katara, Sokka, Zuko, Toph, and more take on enemies in this gameplay trailer for Avatar Generations, the upcoming free-to-play mobile RPG slated for release in early 2023. Pre-registration is available now for the game, which is based on the beloved Nickelodeon television series Avatar: The Last Airbender.
FULL EPISODE: The Crew Builds a Big Bike Shop! w/ Charger & Mix | Rubble & Crew
FULL EPISODE: The Crew Builds a Big Bike Shop! w/ Charger & Mix | Rubble & Crew. Join Rubble, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, Mix, Grandpa, and Auntie Crane in this Rubble & Crew episode! Bow-wow build with Rubble and his crew for Builder Cove's first ever Bike Day! Rubble & Crew is a brand-new animated PAW Patrol spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Rubble, premiering Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30am (ET/PT)! Click HERE to find out all the PAWsome details!
Nickelodeon USA to Premiere 'The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj' Soon
Nickelodeon USA will be premiering Nickelodeon International's brand new animated series The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj very soon! The news was revealed by writer, producer and artist Allan Neuwirth (Rugrats (2021), Bubble Guppies) on Instagram. In the caption of his post, Neuwirth said: "A fun new animated series...
School Spirits | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland
School Spirits | Official Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Have you seen Maddie Nears? Peyton List stars in new series School Spirits, coming to Paramount+ 10th March. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The...
'Sesame Street Mecha Builders' to Air on Channel 5's Milkshake!
Sesame Street Mecha Builders to Air on Channel 5's Milkshake!. ROBOT HERO VERSIONS OF BELOVED SESAME STREET CHARACTERS STAR IN NEW STEM-BASED ANIMATED SERIES. LONDON, Tuesday, 10th January 2022 – Sesame Workshop announced today that Sesame Street Mecha Builders, the first fully animated Sesame Street spinoff series, has been acquired by Channel 5’s Milkshake! The 52 x 11’ series is due to premiere on the channel in spring 2023.
Nickelodeon Launches Official 'Rubble & Crew' YouTube Channel
PAW Patrol's Rubble is getting his very own show! Set to premiere on Nickelodeon on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT), Rubble & Crew follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. To celebrate the brand new series, Nickelodeon has launched the official Rubble & Crew YouTube channel!
Week 2, 2023 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, January 9 - Sunday, January 15, 2023!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full January 2023 highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, January 9, 2023. 8:00...
Christien Tinsley (‘Emancipation’ prosthetic makeup artist) on ‘building and creating’ the scarring on Will Smith’s back [Exclusive Video Interview]
“It’s always nice to be included,” declares “Emancipation” prosthetic makeup artist Christien Tinsley about his reaction to the film’s inclusion on the Oscar shortlist of 10 films vying for a nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Tinsley is shortlisted alongside his colleagues makeup department head Ken Diaz, hair department head Andrea Bowman, and Judy Murdock and Pierce Austin, who respectively took charge of the makeup and hair for the film’s star Will Smith. For our recent webchat he adds, “I’m a huge fan of Ken Diaz. He’s been doing this for 40 plus years, and he’s been a colleague, a peer,...
At HFPA's own Golden Globes party, celebs were ready to put the scandal behind them
We were inside the 80th Annual Golden Globes After Party at the Beverly Hilton following Tuesday's ceremony. And celebration trumped controversy.
Jenna Ortega, Heidi Klum, Anya-Taylor Joy and More: The 8 Best Looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
Hollywood’s best and brightest brought their fashion-forward looks to the red carpet.
