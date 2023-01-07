More "Tales of Ba Sing Se" with Andrew Huebner and Katie Mattila | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. We’re not done celebrating the magic of “The Tales of Ba Sing Se.” This week we welcome two of episode's writers, Andrew Huebner and Katie Mattila! Janet and Dante are thrilled to be joined by writers Katie Mattila (“The Tale of Zuko”) and Andrew Huebner (“The Tale of Iroh”) for one of the podcast’s best behind-the-scenes episodes yet. Find out more about how The Tales came to be, including what Katie and Andrew’s actual “regular" jobs were at ATLA at the time. Get some in-depth intel on the inspirations behind Iroh’s tale, why Katie was so excited to tackle Zuko’s date, and much more!

