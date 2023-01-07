Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Detroit News
Monday's high school basketball scores
Detroit Cass Tech 72, Detroit Denby 2: A’liyah Forris led with 17 points, seven steals and three rebounds, while Kayla Mount added 12 with five rebounds and seven steals, and Ari Parker had 11 with six rebounds and eight steals for Cass Tech (4-4, 2-0 Detroit PSL). Denby is now 0-3, 0-2.
Detroit News
High schools basketball roundup: Farmington Hills Mercy dominates Marian
Farmington Hills – Maya White and Farmington Hills Mercy showed why they are considered one of the top teams in the state and the frontrunner to win the Catholic League Central Division Tuesday night in dominating rival Birmingham Marian, 66-24. It wasn’t the type of entrance Michelle Lindsey was...
Detroit News
Livengood: Property tax reform is next frontier in Detroit's turnaround
A decade after Detroit plunged into bankruptcy, city leaders are still searching for the public policy change that will fix what the Chapter 9 case didn’t: Rebuilding and growing neighborhoods. Despite major progress to rid the city of thousands of blighted homes, getting property owners — and perhaps more...
Detroit News
Marysville girl, 4, found after missing and endangered alert, state police say
Editor's note: This story updates the spelling of Lilliana's and her father's last name after Michigan State Police provided a correction. A 4-year-old Marysville girl reported missing and endangered Tuesday has been found, Michigan State Police said. Officials said Lilliana Nardini was found in Ohio on Tuesday and her non-custodial...
Detroit News
Teen, 15, charged with killing second teen boy at Detroit hotel
Detroit — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another 15-year-old at a gathering Dec. 31, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. The teen allegedly shot multiple times into a hotel room at about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the...
Detroit News
State police investigate shooting on Southfield Freeway at I-96
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday morning on the Southfield Freeway at Interstate 96 in Detroit. No injuries were reported in the incident that happened at about 6:40 a.m., officials said. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim traveled north on M-39 and exited at east I-96. The...
Detroit News
Body buried in Detroit identified as missing woman
Authorities have identified a body found partially buried last week in east Detroit. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains are those of Alyssa Itchue, a representative confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday. Other details, including the cause of death, were not released. In November, the...
Detroit News
Detroit casinos report $1.28B in 2022 revenue
Detroit's three casinos brought in nearly $1.28 billion in revenue in 2022, just shy of the $1.29 billion they generated the year prior, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday. Much of that revenue — $983.7 million, or 77% — came from slots. Table games generated $273.3 million, or 21%...
Detroit News
Richmond Community Schools top leader after threats: Staff is 'on pins and needles'
The superintendent of Richmond Community Schools said it would be naive to think that the back-to-back threats made against district staff in the last week haven't impacted students and teachers in the classroom. Brian Walmsley, who has led the 1.400-student district in Macomb County since 2014, said it continues to...
Detroit News
Dumas: New year, same disappointment for Detroiters
A recent Facebook discussion about the status of Detroit outside of downtown and Midtown revealed deep-seated frustration with how things are versus how they are presented: Residents were crying that their neighborhoods — littered with abandoned homes, empty lots and broken dreams — are forgotten. New residents have rosy perceptions of the city and adequate resources to enhance their urban gems.
Detroit News
Reward offered for tips on fatal shooting Tuesday in Pontiac
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who shot and killed a man Tuesday in Pontiac, officials said. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the 31-year-old victim was found at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
Detroit News
Attorney charged with embezzling from Carhartt heiress
Grosse Pointe Farms — A Metro Detroit attorney has been charged with embezzling at least several hundreds of thousands of dollars from Carhartt heiress and philanthropist Gretchen Carhartt Valade. David Sutherland, 57, was charged Dec. 29 with three counts of embezzlement over $100,000 — including one charge of embezzlement...
Detroit News
Second threat targets Richmond Community Schools
Authorities are investigating another threat involving Richmond Community Schools, the district announced Monday, which followed a threat that led a recently hired middle school dean to resign. A staffer received a threatening email on Friday that "indicated they would be harmed if they did not quit their job," Superintendent Brian...
Detroit News
Dearborn Hts. police seek suspect in home invasions, assault
Dearborn Heights police are asking the public for help to identify a man who broke into two homes and assaulted one person last week. Both of the homes are located in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gulley Road. According to authorities, the suspect entered one of the homes at 2:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
Detroit News
Buss: Rochester superintendent threatens to sue board
The Rochester Community School district is determined to keep the sun from shining on its operations. Superintendent Robert Shaner sent a letter to the board president and vice president in late December targeting newly elected board member and reform advocate Andrew Weaver, threatening legal action if Weaver is too forceful in challenging the way schools are being run.
Detroit News
A Van Gogh gone: A lawsuit and international art hunt that leads to DIA
Detroit — A Brazilian art collector sued the Detroit Institute of Arts on Tuesday to recover a painting by Vincent van Gogh that he claims had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered hanging on the walls of the museum as part of the "Van Gogh in America" exhibition.
Detroit News
Kelly Clarkson donates $20K to Detroit day care damaged by fire
After Betty Henderson's Detroit-based day care business was damaged by fire last June, talk show host Kelly Clarkson decided to help. On Friday's show, Henderson received $20,000 from Clarkson to help restore Angels of Essence Day Care on the city's northwest side. The executive producers of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" read an article about the fire and reached out to Henderson twice, but she disregarded their emails.
Detroit News
Macomb County woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend
A Bruce Township woman was arraigned for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Monday. Investigators believe Tyisha Wadlington, 35, got in an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Nov. 18 in her home, resulting in his fatal shooting, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office. Wadlington was arraigned in...
