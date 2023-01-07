ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint continues to shine bright on the mat

The Sandpoint boys wrestling team traveled to Spokane Valley for the Pacific Northwest Classic tournament Jan. 6 and 7. The Bulldogs competed at the Pacific Northwest Classic tournament over the weekend on Friday and Saturday at University High School. Andrew Duke (18-1) beat last year's champion to claim first place...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 23, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies, Bonner County EMS, and Selkirk and Timberlake fire departments responded to a structure fire on Granite Loop Road in Athol at 6:01 a.m.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KREM2

Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Battle of the Border: Priest River vs. Newport

Previously known as Battle of the Buck, the Battle of the Border will be just that: an annual battle between the Priest River and Newport basketball teams. Games will be held at Priest River High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 3 p.m. with the girls JV game. Boys JV will play at 4:30 p.m., girls varsity will begin at 6 p.m., and boys varsity will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Gala raises $44K for hospital district

NEWPORT — The cold and snow did little to deter this year's Festival of Trees attendees and raffle ticket seekers. The newly revamped holiday event raised more than $44,000 for community and hospital programs. The day of festive celebration at Priest River Event Center brought the first holiday gala of the season to the evening event scene, along with traditional family activities during the day, Jenny Smith, public information office for Newport Hospital & Health Services, said.
NEWPORT, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

STEM Charter dials back dual credit at NIC

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho STEM Charter Academy in Rathdrum will scale back its dual credit offerings through North Idaho College, looking instead to partner with other educational institutions. “With recent abrupt changes in leadership, incomprehensible financial decisions and the imminent loss of accreditation at North Idaho College,...
RATHDRUM, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SAR accepting grant applications

Selkirk Association of Realtors is now accepting grant applications for grant awards to be given in June. Applications must be received at the SAR office by April 14. Each year, SAR gives thousands of dollars to local groups in need of funding for their community service-oriented projects and programs in Bonner and Boundary counties. Last year, the association awarded more than $25,000 to individuals and groups in the two counties.
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

New commissioners make short work of first meeting

SANDPOINT — With a room full of department heads, county workers and members of the public, the newly sworn-in Bonner County commissioners, Luke Omodt and Asia Williams, made short work of a brief agenda Tuesday morning. Commission chair Steve Bradshaw was absent. In the portion of the meeting agenda...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Library hosting spooky stories

October isn’t the only month with dibs on spookiness. January 2023 claims an ominous Friday the 13th, bringing with it a midwinter fright-fest to ring in the new year… With terror!. As a child, I fondly remember reading Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark by Alvin Schwartz....
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy