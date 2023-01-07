Read full article on original website
Idaho Transportation Department putting load restrictions on three highways this weekend
BOISE, ID – If you’re hitting the road in Idaho this weekend, be aware of some load restrictions being put in place by the Idaho Transportation Department. Starting Thursday, January 12, load limit restrictions will be in effect for SH-3, SH-5, and SH-54. The restrictions apply to vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of 10,000 pounds or more. Vehicles of...
Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho has released the January Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2023 water year. The post Idaho snowpack well above normal throughout the state appeared first on Local News 8.
Winter weather advisories and winter storm warning declared for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and a winter storm warning for East Idaho in response to the latest winter storm to barrel through the region. The storm arrived in parts of East Idaho on Tuesday afternoon and is not expected to exit the region until Wednesday afternoon. The weather service said the storm will create hazardous driving conditions on East Idaho's roads and motorists should "slow...
Post Register
Colder air could change everything
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The pattern is going to remain active for much of the west as storms continue in the Pacific Ocean. The westerly flow in the atmosphere will drive in one storm after another on the west coast and it will keep our temperatures warmer than normal as the moisture is sub-tropical in nature. Here in Idaho, we'll see some of the outer bands of the moisture move into the state early Thursday and again on Sunday. Until now, most of the storms have been rain makers for the valley due to the lack of cold air. But, that is expected to change.
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes
Where in Idaho are the most car accidents? More specifically, where are there the most fatalities due to motor vehicle accidents?. According to Stacker, there’s actually been an increase in motor vehicle accidents since the initial lockdowns of COVID-19. They said, “Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.”
eastidahonews.com
This popular landscaping plant is deadly to wildlife
IDAHO FALLS — Japanese yew is an evergreen suitable for much of Idaho’s climate, which makes it attractive for landscaping. Unfortunately, it’s also deadly. Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking homeowners, landscapers, developers and nurseries to choose alternatives to Japanese yew, or other types of yew (Taxus), when they’re planting, especially in places where yew might be consumed by wildlife.
7 Reasons Why Living in Idaho and the Magic Valley Sucks
The state of Idaho is a beautiful place to live, with amazing lakes, mountains, hot springs, and some of the best hiking and camping you will find in the country. The state isn't too populated and the natural beauty is unrivaled. Most people that call Idaho home enjoy it and think it is a great place to live, but some things make living in the Gem State not so enjoyable. While there are many pros, there are a few things that make living in Idaho, specifically, the Magic Valley, suck.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love to go out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Post Register
After longtime shuttle service on Idaho’s Salmon River closes shop, outfitters left ‘scratching our heads’
A mainstay of river trips on the Middle Fork and main stem of Idaho’s Salmon River is closing up shop. Caldwell Transportation Company is closing after 20 years of shuttling boaters of all stripes to put-ins and take-outs on the Middle Fork Salmon River and River of No Return section of the Salmon River, both of which cut through the 2.4-million-acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, according to a news release.
Idaho Could Legalize This Federally Banned Drug Before Marijuana
You could call it a "heated debate" but these days, it seems like it has fizzled out a little: legalization of marijuana in Idaho. We've see the wave of legalization happen all around us-- Washington and Oregon, perhaps our closest neighbors, have legalized for recreational sale and use. In regards to medicinal use, a total of 37 out of our 50 states have legalized.
KTVB
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
Post Register
REJECTED: Idaho vanity license plates that didn't make the cut
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Viewer discretion is advised. These are rejected vanity license plates, and some of the content might be offensive to some viewers.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Idaho
A rapidly-expanding restaurant chain with locations popping up throughout the country just opened another new location in Idaho. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the rapidly-growing restaurant chain Pieology Pizzeria opened its newest Idaho location in Kuna.
kslnewsradio.com
Can recent rain an snowfall help fill Utah’s reservoirs?
SALT LAKE CITY– The rain and snow continue to fall at above-normal rates across Utah. What does this mean for the state’s reservoirs?. Utah’s smaller reservoirs could do well with the rain and snow we’re receiving. But how about the larger ones?. Most of Utah’s mountains...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails
The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley. The post Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails appeared first on Local News 8.
proclaimerscv.com
Idaho Stimulus Checks Is Near, See If You Qualify
Residents of Idaho might soon get the tax rebate that legislatures earlier this month state have promised. It is expected that the state tax commission to begin processing the tax rebates of Idaho from the special session later this month. Who Will Get The Tax Rebates In Idaho?. Early this...
Recommended Preferred Alternative identified for I-15 and US-20
The Idaho Transportation Department announced Alternative H2 will be analyzed as the Recommended Preferred Alternative. The post Recommended Preferred Alternative identified for I-15 and US-20 appeared first on Local News 8.
