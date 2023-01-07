Selkirk Association of Realtors is now accepting grant applications for grant awards to be given in June. Applications must be received at the SAR office by April 14. Each year, SAR gives thousands of dollars to local groups in need of funding for their community service-oriented projects and programs in Bonner and Boundary counties. Last year, the association awarded more than $25,000 to individuals and groups in the two counties.

