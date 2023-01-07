Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Clark Fork claws back in the second half
The Wampus Cats (0-1) had a slow start to Thursday night's game against the Miners (5-5), but Clark Fork lost a hard-fought battle to Wallace 54-32. “We came out a little slow and didn’t shoot well in the first quarter,” head coach Jordan Adams said. Lilly Reuter scored...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Battle of the Border: Priest River vs. Newport
Previously known as Battle of the Buck, the Battle of the Border will be just that: an annual battle between the Priest River and Newport basketball teams. Games will be held at Priest River High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 3 p.m. with the girls JV game. Boys JV will play at 4:30 p.m., girls varsity will begin at 6 p.m., and boys varsity will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint continues to shine bright on the mat
The Sandpoint boys wrestling team traveled to Spokane Valley for the Pacific Northwest Classic tournament Jan. 6 and 7. The Bulldogs competed at the Pacific Northwest Classic tournament over the weekend on Friday and Saturday at University High School. Andrew Duke (18-1) beat last year's champion to claim first place...
Bonner County Daily Bee
STEM Charter dials back dual credit at NIC
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho STEM Charter Academy in Rathdrum will scale back its dual credit offerings through North Idaho College, looking instead to partner with other educational institutions. “With recent abrupt changes in leadership, incomprehensible financial decisions and the imminent loss of accreditation at North Idaho College,...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Best Shot - Jan. 10, 2013
If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown, and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Deadline nears on car raffle
Sandpoint High School’s Subaru raffle ticket fundraiser may be your answer, but you'll need to act quickly. The fundraiser ends Jan. 17. For $5 per ticket, you can have the chance of winning a new Subaru Crosstrek, thanks to Parker Subaru. All ticket sales go straight to the clubs...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gala raises $44K for hospital district
NEWPORT — The cold and snow did little to deter this year's Festival of Trees attendees and raffle ticket seekers. The newly revamped holiday event raised more than $44,000 for community and hospital programs. The day of festive celebration at Priest River Event Center brought the first holiday gala of the season to the evening event scene, along with traditional family activities during the day, Jenny Smith, public information office for Newport Hospital & Health Services, said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 23, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies, Bonner County EMS, and Selkirk and Timberlake fire departments responded to a structure fire on Granite Loop Road in Athol at 6:01 a.m.
Bonner County Daily Bee
SAR accepting grant applications
Selkirk Association of Realtors is now accepting grant applications for grant awards to be given in June. Applications must be received at the SAR office by April 14. Each year, SAR gives thousands of dollars to local groups in need of funding for their community service-oriented projects and programs in Bonner and Boundary counties. Last year, the association awarded more than $25,000 to individuals and groups in the two counties.
Bonner County Daily Bee
New commissioners make short work of first meeting
SANDPOINT — With a room full of department heads, county workers and members of the public, the newly sworn-in Bonner County commissioners, Luke Omodt and Asia Williams, made short work of a brief agenda Tuesday morning. Commission chair Steve Bradshaw was absent. In the portion of the meeting agenda...
