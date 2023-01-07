Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Battle of the Border: Priest River vs. Newport
Previously known as Battle of the Buck, the Battle of the Border will be just that: an annual battle between the Priest River and Newport basketball teams. Games will be held at Priest River High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 3 p.m. with the girls JV game. Boys JV will play at 4:30 p.m., girls varsity will begin at 6 p.m., and boys varsity will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Sandpoint continues to shine bright on the mat
The Sandpoint boys wrestling team traveled to Spokane Valley for the Pacific Northwest Classic tournament Jan. 6 and 7. The Bulldogs competed at the Pacific Northwest Classic tournament over the weekend on Friday and Saturday at University High School. Andrew Duke (18-1) beat last year's champion to claim first place...
Bonner County Daily Bee
STEM Charter dials back dual credit at NIC
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho STEM Charter Academy in Rathdrum will scale back its dual credit offerings through North Idaho College, looking instead to partner with other educational institutions. “With recent abrupt changes in leadership, incomprehensible financial decisions and the imminent loss of accreditation at North Idaho College,...
Hol’ Up How Is THIS Idaho’s Most Dangerous City?
Overall, Idaho is a pretty safe state. Compared to many parts of the country, we're almost crime-free. Even though the Gem State is an amazing place to live with low crime rates overall, it doesn't mean we're completely shielded from criminals and ne'er do wells. If you had to guess,...
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
FOX 28 Spokane
The calm before the next storm!
We will likely see icy roadways, fog and freezing fog once again Wednesday morning with start time temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday delivering another round of valley rain and mountain snow. Weather will remain unsettled with the chance of on and off showers into the weekend. Daytime highs will be mild, heading into the 40’s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30’s,
FOX 28 Spokane
Monday school closures due to hazardous road conditions
Parts of the region was hit by freezing rain and fog overnight, with roadways and sidewalks extremely slick. Some school districts have announced closures due to hazardous conditions. Closures:. FOX28 Spokane©
FOX 28 Spokane
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
SPD investigating online threats against Shadle Park High School
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says online threats were made against Shadle Park High School on Jan. 10. According to Cpl. Nick Brigs, the threats “have not been deemed credible at this point.” Shadle Park High School Right now, SPD has moved resources to the school while officers investigate. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 23, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies, Bonner County EMS, and Selkirk and Timberlake fire departments responded to a structure fire on Granite Loop Road in Athol at 6:01 a.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
Idaho group opposes Greene as Lincoln Day speaker
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A coalition that says it is committed to defending Idaho values is calling on the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee to rescind its invitation to U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to be the keynote speaker for its Lincoln Day Dinner next month, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary
KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
Woman escapes apartment fire on Lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out on the Lower South Hill in Spokane Saturday night, where a woman successfully escaped from the fire. The Spokane Fire Department says they were sent to a fire at 1724 W. 8th Ave. just past 9 p.m. Firefighters arriving to the scene saw smoke and fire coming from the first story of a...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office requests help locating teen runaway
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. 15-year-old Kaelyn Tye is 5′ 3″, 130 pounds with sandy hair and green eyes. She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants, a black shirt and a necklace.
A billion dollar jackpot means scammers are also looking to cash in on Mega Millions
ATHOL, Idaho — The calls started coming in to Dawn Olejniczak early Tuesday morning. "Kept calling me back over and over and over again," the Athol, Idaho resident explains. The man, who she says called himself John White, told her he was with Mega Millions in Idaho and that he was waiting to deliver her prize.
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
