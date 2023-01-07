We will likely see icy roadways, fog and freezing fog once again Wednesday morning with start time temperatures in the mid to upper 20’s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon, with our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday delivering another round of valley rain and mountain snow. Weather will remain unsettled with the chance of on and off showers into the weekend. Daytime highs will be mild, heading into the 40’s, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30’s,

SPOKANE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO