msn.com

Navalny Dying by Illness May be Putin's End Game: Professor

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader and prominent critic of President Vladimir Putin, on Monday said he spent New Year's Eve in solitary confinement. Navalny later said prison guards placed a "bioweapon" in his cell in the form of a flu-stricken prisoner, and his lawyer later reported Navalny had fallen ill with flu symptoms. While there is no indication at this time that Navalny's current illness is life-threatening, an eventual "natural" death for Navalny may just be Putin's ultimate goal for the Kremlin critic, according to one professor.
CBS News

Documents with classified markings found at Biden's former office at think tank

The Department of Justice is looking into documents with classified markings from President Biden's time as vice president that were found at an office of the Penn Biden Center think tank. About 10 documents were discovered by Mr. Biden's personal lawyer and returned to the National Archives. CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" with the details.
Reuters

Peru families mourn protest dead after worst violence in decades

LIMA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Peruvians in the southern region of Puno carried coffins through the streets on Wednesday of the 17 civilians who died in protests in the area earlier this week, the worst outbreak of violence the Andean country has seen in over 20 years.

