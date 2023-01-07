ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Gala raises $44K for hospital district

NEWPORT — The cold and snow did little to deter this year's Festival of Trees attendees and raffle ticket seekers. The newly revamped holiday event raised more than $44,000 for community and hospital programs. The day of festive celebration at Priest River Event Center brought the first holiday gala of the season to the evening event scene, along with traditional family activities during the day, Jenny Smith, public information office for Newport Hospital & Health Services, said.
NEWPORT, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 23, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies, Bonner County EMS, and Selkirk and Timberlake fire departments responded to a structure fire on Granite Loop Road in Athol at 6:01 a.m.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Genesis Prep mom wins truck

Each year for the past three years, Chelsea Greilach has bought raffle tickets to try her luck in a multi-school car giveaway. In December, she was in luck — she won a truck. "I didn't believe them when they called me," Greilach said Wednesday. "It was one of my...
POST FALLS, ID
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
huckleberrypress.com

Natalia Kuhn: Spreading Comfort and Joy in Spokane

This is how Natalia Kuhn (nicknamed Natasha) describes the pendulum of emotions she experiences in her work every day, wiping away tears. Especially this time of year, when the Christmas Bureau is in full swing. Natalia and I both shed lots of tears during this interview. You see, many of...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Library hosting spooky stories

October isn’t the only month with dibs on spookiness. January 2023 claims an ominous Friday the 13th, bringing with it a midwinter fright-fest to ring in the new year… With terror!. As a child, I fondly remember reading Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark by Alvin Schwartz....
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

STEM Charter dials back dual credit at NIC

COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho STEM Charter Academy in Rathdrum will scale back its dual credit offerings through North Idaho College, looking instead to partner with other educational institutions. “With recent abrupt changes in leadership, incomprehensible financial decisions and the imminent loss of accreditation at North Idaho College,...
RATHDRUM, ID
Idaho State Journal

‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance

MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

North Idaho COVID deaths: 238 in 2022

The Panhandle Health District reported there were 238 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2022, and that number could rise. "Since there is a delay between when the death occurs and when it is reported to the health district, I would suspect there will be more reported for December that we have not received yet," wrote Katherine Hoyer, health district spokeswoman.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Battle of the Border: Priest River vs. Newport

Previously known as Battle of the Buck, the Battle of the Border will be just that: an annual battle between the Priest River and Newport basketball teams. Games will be held at Priest River High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 3 p.m. with the girls JV game. Boys JV will play at 4:30 p.m., girls varsity will begin at 6 p.m., and boys varsity will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
PRIEST RIVER, ID

