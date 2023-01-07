Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Gala raises $44K for hospital district
NEWPORT — The cold and snow did little to deter this year's Festival of Trees attendees and raffle ticket seekers. The newly revamped holiday event raised more than $44,000 for community and hospital programs. The day of festive celebration at Priest River Event Center brought the first holiday gala of the season to the evening event scene, along with traditional family activities during the day, Jenny Smith, public information office for Newport Hospital & Health Services, said.
Coeur d'Alene's Children's Village seeks special use permit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Children’s Village is seeking a special use permit to build a multi-agency resource center and other future buildings on its campus, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. The request will go before the Coeur d'Alene Planning Commission at its 5:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday. "We...
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Dec. 23, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies, Bonner County EMS, and Selkirk and Timberlake fire departments responded to a structure fire on Granite Loop Road in Athol at 6:01 a.m.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Genesis Prep mom wins truck
Each year for the past three years, Chelsea Greilach has bought raffle tickets to try her luck in a multi-school car giveaway. In December, she was in luck — she won a truck. "I didn't believe them when they called me," Greilach said Wednesday. "It was one of my...
Coeur d'Alene Tribe leader passes away at 71
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d'Alene Tribal Council Member David Matheson died on Tuesday morning. He was 71 years old. The Coeur d'Alene Tribe announced his passing in the afternoon, reflecting on his impact on the tribe and the community. “Dave has left us a profound legacy,” said Chief...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Former North Idaho College interim president added to list of subpoenas in civil suit
Former North Idaho College wrestling coach and interim president Michael Sebaaly has been added to a list of people and entities subpoenaed by current NIC attorney Art Macomber as he investigates the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne. Most of the subpoenas, first reported by the Coeur d’Alene Press, were...
KHQ Right Now
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office requests help locating teen runaway
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. 15-year-old Kaelyn Tye is 5' 3", 130 pounds with sandy hair and green eyes. She has a nose piercing and was last seen wearing red plaid pajama pants, a black shirt and a necklace. If...
FOX 28 Spokane
Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police chief: 6-year-old student fired handgun that wounded Virginia teacher while she was teaching class.
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
huckleberrypress.com
Natalia Kuhn: Spreading Comfort and Joy in Spokane
This is how Natalia Kuhn (nicknamed Natasha) describes the pendulum of emotions she experiences in her work every day, wiping away tears. Especially this time of year, when the Christmas Bureau is in full swing. Natalia and I both shed lots of tears during this interview. You see, many of...
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Library hosting spooky stories
October isn’t the only month with dibs on spookiness. January 2023 claims an ominous Friday the 13th, bringing with it a midwinter fright-fest to ring in the new year… With terror!. As a child, I fondly remember reading Scary Stories to Tell In The Dark by Alvin Schwartz....
Bonner County Daily Bee
STEM Charter dials back dual credit at NIC
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho STEM Charter Academy in Rathdrum will scale back its dual credit offerings through North Idaho College, looking instead to partner with other educational institutions. “With recent abrupt changes in leadership, incomprehensible financial decisions and the imminent loss of accreditation at North Idaho College,...
‘There’s not much doubt’: Families of murdered Idaho students react to suspect’s initial court appearance
MOSCOW — After a seven-week wait, Ben Mogen finally read the details of how investigators believe they solved the killing of his daughter. “I just got overcome with emotions,” Mogen said Thursday. Court documents released for the first time Thursday described some of the evidence investigators have collected to charge Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of killing Madison Mogen and three other University of Idaho students...
KREM
North Idaho College attorney issues 15 subpoenas to employees, former trustees
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College attorney Art Macomber issued 15 subpoenas this week to college employees, former trustees and others, seeking documents, emails, public record requests and other digital records related to the hiring of NIC President Nick Swayne, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press.
Bonner County Daily Bee
North Idaho COVID deaths: 238 in 2022
The Panhandle Health District reported there were 238 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2022, and that number could rise. "Since there is a delay between when the death occurs and when it is reported to the health district, I would suspect there will be more reported for December that we have not received yet," wrote Katherine Hoyer, health district spokeswoman.
KREM
'I did what I thought was right' | Ozzie Knezovich signs off as Spokane County Sheriff
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — First appointed, then elected in 2006, Ozzie Knezovich would go on to become the second longest serving sheriff in Spokane County history. "When my wife and I talked about should I do this job, I said, 'Well, if we do this, it's going to be all out,'" Knezovich said.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Battle of the Border: Priest River vs. Newport
Previously known as Battle of the Buck, the Battle of the Border will be just that: an annual battle between the Priest River and Newport basketball teams. Games will be held at Priest River High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, beginning at 3 p.m. with the girls JV game. Boys JV will play at 4:30 p.m., girls varsity will begin at 6 p.m., and boys varsity will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
Blake Jensen may be leaving KHQ, but he's staying in Spokane
After 12 years at KHQ, Blake Jensen's last day is today! He's leaving the news business, but staying right here in Spokane.
