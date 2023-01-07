The Panhandle Health District reported there were 238 deaths related to COVID-19 in 2022, and that number could rise. "Since there is a delay between when the death occurs and when it is reported to the health district, I would suspect there will be more reported for December that we have not received yet," wrote Katherine Hoyer, health district spokeswoman.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO