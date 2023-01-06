Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's TV comeback lands new look as title changed
Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk's upcoming TV show has been given a new title. Originally titled Straight Man, the new series, which is being produced by AMC, has been renamed Lucky Hank (via TV Line) ahead of its premiere this spring. Described as a "mid-life crisis tale" that takes...
digitalspy.com
Yellowjackets reveals first look at LOTR star Elijah Wood in season 2
A first look at Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood in Yellowjackets season 2 has been unveiled. The actor is set to join the acclaimed drama for the upcoming season in the role of Walter, a Citizen Detective who is set to cross paths with Misty (Christina Ricci), and challenge her.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks boss confirms new character for huge Sienna and Ethan story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks will be bringing in a troublesome new character as part of Sienna and Ethan's story, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The couple's romance will be rocked later this year by the new arrival, which threatens to tear them apart forever. Speaking to Digital Spy, the show's...
digitalspy.com
When will The Traitors season 2 come to the BBC?
The Traitors season one spoilers follow. All we want to know is, will The Traitors be getting a second UK series on the BBC?. The format first arrived on screens in the Netherlands in 2021, but it's hard to remember a time before The Traitors became our newest obsession. There's...
digitalspy.com
Cobra Kai star solves her own murder in thriller series trailer
The first teaser for new series School Spirits starring Cobra Kai's Peyton List has been released. The new Paramount+ thriller sees the actress play the role of Lisa, a teen who becomes stuck in the afterlife alongside fellow high school students. There, she tries to piece together how she disappeared...
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
msn.com
Oscar winner pregnant with twins at 48 shares new details — and reveals her bump — as she enters third trimester, plus more stars who became moms later in life
Slide 1 of 48: On Oct. 5, 2022, Oscar winner Hilary Swank announced that she's pregnant at 48. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time," she said on "Good Morning America," where she was promoting her new ABC show "Alaska Daily," adding that she and her husband of four years, social venture entrepreneur Philip Schneider, are expecting twins: "I can't believe it." Later the same morning, she appeared on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" where she said she was "feeling good" in her second trimester and called her pregnancy "such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable." Making things even sweeter? She later revealed her due date is April 16, 2023, which is her late father's birthday. On Jan. 9, 2023, Hilary appeared on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (pictured here) where she shared she'd just entered her 27th week and shared more about her pregnancy. "The first 16 weeks I had a lot of morning sickness, I didn't do any throwing up, but all I wanted was fruit," she said, adding that she loves being pregnant. "I feel like women are superheroes for what our bodies do. I have such. I'm in a whole new found respect."Hilary, of course, isn't the only star to experience motherhood at a more mature age. To celebrate her happy news, join Wonderwall.com as we take a look back at some of the famous ladies who became first-time moms or added to their broods later in life...MORE: Stars expecting babies.
digitalspy.com
Sister Act's Whoopi Goldberg begs Downton Abbey's Maggie Smith to reprise role
Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she's more than ready to do a third Sister Act film, but only on the condition that Dame Maggie Smith also reprises her role. Goldberg played the role of Deloris Van Cartier in the first two films, alongside Smith who starred as the Reverend Mother. Now, with talks of a third film in the works, the actress and TV presenter wants to make sure her co-star is onboard.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Lynne McGranger shares "abject terror" over Irene role
Home and Away veteran Lynne McGranger has looked back on her first few weeks on the show, admitting to feeling "terrified" walking on a TV set. The Aussie star has been playing Irene Roberts regularly since 1993, a nearly 30-year-long stint that makes her the longest-serving female cast member of the soap.
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4 confirms RHOBH, RHONY stars and more
The Real Housewives are going on a girls' trip for a fourth season of the spin-off, with many returning cast members from previous seasons. Bravo and Peacock have announced a fourth season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, in which the reality TV stars will enjoy an exclusive holiday in Marrakesh, Morocco (via Deadline).
digitalspy.com
What Netflix's Kai Lawrence documentary Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker leaves out
Netflix's newest true-crime offering, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker, is a cautionary tale that invites the viewer to interrogate viral internet notoriety through an unbelievable (yet true) story. The 90-minute documentary recounts how a hitchhiker was handed fame on a platter, thanks to producers, journalists and social-media fans, after he was...
digitalspy.com
What We Do in the Shadows season 5 potential release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything you need to know
What We Do in the Shadows spoilers follow. It's official – What We Do in the Shadows has been renewed for season five! But that's not all, fans were so bloodthirsty for more that it's been confirmed for season six, too. "There’s a lot of life left in our...
digitalspy.com
Emily In Paris fans spot big continuity error in season 3
Emily in Paris season 3 has a magically moving Eiffel Tower, it's been discovered by fans. TikTok user @myfantastictravels originally pointed this quirk out late last month, highlighting a scene in the third season's third episode 'Coo D'Etat' where Emily (Lily Collins) visits Madeline (Kate Walsh) in her apartment, deliberating whether or not to return to Chicago or remain in the French capital.
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who’s performing on January 16? Avery Dixon, Mike E. Winfield …
Episode 3 of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” will air Monday, January 16 on NBC, with the third set of 10 acts (out of 60 total acts) taking the stage in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. Remember, only two of these 10 contestants will advance to the Finals: one via the Golden Buzzer and one thanks to the “AGT” superfans, whose votes are revealed at the end of the episode. That means the other eight artists will sadly be cut from the competition. So who’s performing on January 16 on “America’s Got Talent:...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis open up over living together in real life
Home and Away stars Matt Evans and Jacqui Purvis have opened up about what it's like for them living together in real life. The duo, who play Theo Poulos and Felicity Newman respectively, aren't a couple, but are living together as friends as many people do nowadays. Unlike most people, their shared place is right by the beach in Sydney.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Zack Hudson to face Whitney baby fears in HIV story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Zack Hudson will fear for his unborn baby as his story continues next week. The BBC soap is exploring an issue-based HIV storyline with Zack, which will kick off following the visit from his old friend Brett in last night's episode (January 9). Zack's life will...
digitalspy.com
Vinland Saga season 2 - How to watch online for free
Vinland Saga is finally back, with the anime’s second season premiere available on both Netflix and Crunchyroll in the UK and USA. Vinland Saga season two picks up with Thorfinn working as a slave on a Danish farm, while King Canute continues to grow his empire. The first episode...
digitalspy.com
Normal People's Paul Mescal replaces Glee star in new movie
Normal People star Paul Mescal is set to replace Glee star Blake Jenner in new movie Merrily We Roll Along. The project, which is directed by Richard Linklater, will be shot over the course of 20 years, and focuses on Mescal's character Franklin Shepard. Based on the Stephen Sondheim musical,...
digitalspy.com
Home and Away's Justin Morgan unfairly blamed for road horror
Home and Away spoilers follow from Australian-pace episodes, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Home and Away has left Justin Morgan in turmoil over a terrible accident that wasn't his fault. The Summer Bay soap has returned to screens in Australia this week, resolving the big cliffhanger which...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street hints at possible death in Summer Spellman story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Summer Spellman storyline takes another dramatic turn next week, as Paul Foreman fears that he has killed Mike Hargrave. Paul goes out for revenge after Mike's villainous side is exposed in surprising new scenes. In upcoming episodes, Summer makes an unexpected discovery about Mike...
