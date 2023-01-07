Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
Rockaway EMS Will Close, Hospital-Based EMS Takes Over As Nation Faces First-Responder ShortageMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
The Next Weed Dispensary In NYC Is Opening At The Union Square By The Union Square Travel AgencyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
‘This Is How You Treat Heroes?' 7,000 Nurses Strike at 2 of NYC's Biggest Hospitals
Nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals went on strike Monday, potentially leading to disruptions in care around emergency room visits and childbirth, after lengthy weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Frustrated nurses chanted and waved signs outside Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Medical Center names Dr. Ije Akunyili new chief medical officer
The Jersey City Medical Center has named Dr. Ije Akunyili as their new chief medical officer, the first African American medical professional to serve in that role. “Her experience managing multi-specialty physician groups in integrated health care systems will help support Jersey City Medical Center in providing comprehensive health care throughout the community,” RWJBarnabas Health Executive Vice President/Chief Medical and Quality Officer Dr. Any Anderson said in a statement.
Workers at migrant hotel in Midtown tell Eyewitness News about safety, health concerns
Some workers at a hotel for migrants in Midtown Manhattan tell Eyewitness News they feel unsafe at the hotel due to migrants cooking in the rooms and what they said is a lack of oversight of migrants who are supposed to be isolating for infectious disease
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
rocklandreport.com
GoFundMe Created for Mother and Daughter who Passed Away in New Years Car Accident
Sad Update: A Mother and her Daughter Identified as the Two Individuals who Passed Away in Haverstraw Accident, GoFundMe Created. On the early hours of New Year’s Day our family experienced one of most tragic events of our lives. That day we lost the matriarch of our family, Ana Lucia Martinez and our aunt/sister Lourdes Martinez. If anyone knew them, they knew they would not do anything if they were not together. After a night full of so much love and so much happiness we never thought we would lose two very important people in our lives just an hour into the new year. That day, God decided he needed both of them home. They both leave behind a very united and loving family. There are no words to describe what we feel at this moment. We were not prepared for this devastation. We are currently asking for donations to help us cover their funeral costs.
Dancing nurse Ana Wilkinson suffering from shingles
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Ana Wilkinson, the dancing nurse who came to New York from California to volunteer at a Harlem hospital during the height of the pandemic, is facing her own health challenges. Wilkinson was recently diagnosed with shingles, which has caused paralysis to the right side of her face, she said during an […]
Services set for former Rockland County doctor murdered in the Bronx
Dr. Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, who was an emergency pediatric physician at Montefiore Nyack years ago, was found dead with stab wounds in Marcus Garvey Park on Dec. 23.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing
An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
pix11.com
Some morning rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek
As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections. Some morning...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit New York City
© National Climatic Data Center, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons – License / Original. New Yorkers are well and truly used to getting smashed by a blizzard or two throughout the year. Putting on your long johns and heading out in sub-zero temps for groceries is just a part of the city’s charm, right? Still, that being said, not all blizzards are created equal. Now and again, a real doozy of a blizzard will make its way across the eastern seaboard and hit the City of Dreams with feet of snow and frigid temperatures to match. Today, we are going to look at one of these blizzards. Let’s discover the biggest blizzard to ever hit New York City! Let’s get started.
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Island residents pass by the oldest house on Staten Island every day without a thought. This humble former Dutch Colonial farmhouse at 1476 Richmond Road in Dongan Hills was built in 1663; it is also one of the oldest houses in New York City.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Columbia ob-gyn Robert Hadden preyed on patients at ‘most vulnerable’: feds
Disgraced Columbia University ob-gyn Robert Hadden preyed on patients who trusted him as a respected doctor when they were at their “most vulnerable,” federal prosecutors charged in their opening statement at his sex crimes trial in Manhattan on Monday. Hadden is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women, some of whom were pregnant at the time, when they were in his care from the 1990s up to 2012. “They trusted him to provide this care,” Assistant US Attorney Paul Monteleone told jurors in Manhattan federal court, adding some of the victims visited Hadden for the “health of the babies they were carrying.” “All...
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
Custodian, 37, caught with pants down in classroom by Queens students: sources
A New York City school custodian was arrested Monday night after he was allegedly caught with his pants down in a Queens school.
NME
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died
New York DJ Dino Calvao has died. He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor). Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.
Street renaming for slain Burger King cashier in East Harlem
NEW YORK -- A street has officially been named after the teen who was killed while working the night shift at an East Harlem Burger King almost exactly a year ago.CBS2 spoke to her grieving family on Sunday.It was a struggle for Kristie Nieves to get the words out when talking about her daughter, Kristal Bayron-Nieves."She wants her baby to forever be remembered," City Councilwoman Diana Ayala said, translating.And Bayron-Nieves will be, on the corner of 116th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the Burger King, where the 19-year old-worked on Jan. 9, 2022, when she was shot and...
City comptroller report finds chronic rate of heat outages in NYCHA buildings
New reports by the city’s comptroller and the Legal Aid Society show consistent heat outages in both public and privately owned buildings in New York.
Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her”
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who tried to kill his younger female cousin has been arrested and charged for a brutal attack on Monday. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Edward Huerta has been arraigned today on charges of attempted murder and other crimes for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin at their Corona residence. Huerta is alleged to have assaulted the 19-year-old victim with a baseball bat and knife on Monday evening, resulting in a fractured skull and bleeding on her brain, among other injuries. “At the center of domestic violence prosecutions is the brutality and The post Queens man beat 19-year-old female cousin with bat, stabbed her saying, “I want to die with her” appeared first on Shore News Network.
‘He will always be with us’: Fallen Staten Island firefighter honored by FDNY in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over 150 emergency responders, elected officials, community leaders, friends and family came together at the Engine Company 163/Ladder Company 83 firehouse in Westerleigh on Saturday to honor the late FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello, a man loved by his community, who dedicated his life to his family and to public service.
