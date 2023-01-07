ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Prince Harry's interviews with 60 Minutes, ITV, Good Morning America and Colbert online

By Henry T. Casey
Unlike most book tours, people around the world will watch Prince Harry's interviews this Sunday and Monday with bated breath. And the secrets of his new book, Spare, are already spilling out.

Prince Harry's interviews speech — start time, channels

Harry on ITV: Sunday (Jan. 8) at 9 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 a.m. AEDT (Monday)
Harry on 60 Minutes: Sunday (Jan. 8) at 7:30 p.m. ET  / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. AEDT (Monday) on CBS, following NFL coverage, streaming on fuboTV
Harry on Good Morning America: Monday (Jan. 9) at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. GMT / 11 p.m. AEDT on ABC.
Harry on Colbert: Tuesday (Jan. 10) at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
ABC and CBS are streaming on fuboTV
Watch from anywhere with ExpressVPN

While the book has yet to be released (it drops on January 10), tidbits from the tome from the Duke of Sussex have been revealed to range from the violent to the puzzling.

Let's start with the latter. Page Six has reported that Harry claims his Nazi costume (worn for a costume party with a "Native and Colonial" theme) was actually the idea of Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

An excerpt published by The Guardian finds Harry accusing William of a physical attack during a 2019 argument where William was basically taking the press' side about Harry's wife Meghan Markle. Specifically Harry says William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor."

So many will tune in for at least one (if not all four) of Harry's interviews. And we've got everything you need to watch them:

How to watch Prince Harry's interviews from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC, CBS, ITV aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the Prince Harry's interviews online if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Prince Harry's interviews in the UK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpewR_0k6d7JzA00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You're mostly likely to get Prince Harry's interview with Tom Bradby on ITV than the other two, so here are the details.

The interview will be broadcast on ITV1and ITVX on Sunday (January 8) at 9 p.m. GMT. This is a 90-minute special.

Afterwards, it will be available on-demand on ITVX

Those traveling abroad should check out a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch it remotely.

How to watch Prince Harry's interviews in the US

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6lf9_0k6d7JzA00

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Harry's interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes airs on CBS on Sunday (Jan. 8) at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. His interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America is on ABC, the program begins on Monday (January 9) at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT. He appears on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday (January 10) at 11:30 p.m. ET.

CBS and ABC are available on most cable packages, and can be pulled over-the-air, for which we recommend the best TV antennas .

With fuboTV , one of the best cable TV alternatives , you'll be able to watch both CBS and ABC live.

Of course, those visiting the U.S. who want to watch the ITV interview live with our friends in the U.K. will likely be out of luck. We don't see it having a U.S. rebroadcaster as of yet. You'll need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in back home to use ITVX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRJtu_0k6d7JzA00

Can you watch Prince Harry's interviews in Canada or Australia?

ABC, CBS and ITV do not broadcast in Canada, nor do they air in Australia. Hence, people in the great white north and down under have a tricky situation here.

Those in Canada and Australia can also use a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in back home on the services they already pay for.

