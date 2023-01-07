One of the year’s most anticipated restaurant launches, Rüya Dubai, has opened its doors at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. Set to raise the bar for Anatolian cuisine on an international level, the new restaurant and lounge brings the pinnacle of Anatolian hospitality with heartfelt service, palette-pleasing flavours and visually appealing decor, all in a vivacious ambiance that takes guests on an enchanting, sensorial journey and exudes the very definition of its name – which translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish.

11 HOURS AGO