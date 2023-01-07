Read full article on original website
SPECIAL VEGANUARY MENU AT AKIRA BACK
Internationally renowned chef Akira Back brings you his take on exhilarating Japanese cuisine, prepared with a Korean and international twist. Derived from seasonal produce and artisanal sourced ingredients, taste the eclectic flavours whilst looking out on the Dubai skyline. BATAFURAI LADIES’ NIGHT. Set free of all inhibitions at Akira...
RÍA RESTAURANT & BEACH BAR OPENING SOON
Meet your new best friend, Ría. The elegant beachfront restaurant and bar nestled within Club Vista Mare Dubai, is set to open soon. The venue brings a sense of elegance and sophistication to the ever-popular Palm Jumeirah hub. Brought to life by the successful Addmind group, Ría will offer a relaxed upscale dining experience, as well as a stunning beachside escape with the utmost sophistication.
ATLANTIS, THE PALM KICKS OFF ANOTHER YEAR OF WORLD-CLASS CULINARY OFFERINGS WITH VEGANUARY
January has long been considered a month of change and a time to reflect on the goals for the year ahead. For many, this means embracing a concept called Veganuary, a month-long initiative that involves avoiding all meat and dairy products in favour of a plant-based diet. In celebration of Veganuary, and in line with the explosive uptake of the plant-based lifestyle, Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Wavehouse, and the newly opened En Fuego are showcasing a variety of vegan dishes and specially curated à la carte offerings throughout the month of January.
RÜYA DUBAI OPENS DOORS WITH ANATOLIAN FARE IN CONTEMPORARY FLAIR AT THE ST. REGIS DUBAI, THE PALM
One of the year’s most anticipated restaurant launches, Rüya Dubai, has opened its doors at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. Set to raise the bar for Anatolian cuisine on an international level, the new restaurant and lounge brings the pinnacle of Anatolian hospitality with heartfelt service, palette-pleasing flavours and visually appealing decor, all in a vivacious ambiance that takes guests on an enchanting, sensorial journey and exudes the very definition of its name – which translates to ‘dream’ in Turkish.
ADDRESS GRAND CREEK HARBOUR – THE NEW FOCAL POINT OF DUBAI CREEK OPENS ITS DOORS TO GUESTS
One of the year’s most anticipated hotel openings, Address Grand Creek Harbour, has arrived offering a luxury guest experience unrivalled in one of Dubai’s most picturesque locations. Sitting on the beautiful shores of the Dubai Creek, the magnificently appointed 223-room hotel offers a range of rooms and suites...
REFRESHING PROMOS AT WET DECK
Setting the stage for guests whatever the day may hold. Whether it is a private beach, a refuel or detox day by the pool, sunbathing on the hotel’s pristine beach or if you simply want to retox and party, you will find the right vibe at WET. DOUBLE DIP.
DOWNTOWN DUBAI WELCOMES THE FABULOUS F.R.N.D.S. GRAND CAFE
Now open in the Downtown Dubai District, F.R.N.D.S. Grand Cafe is set to join the ranks of the elite downtown dining circuit. Occupying the spacious ground floor corner unit of Address Fountain Views, F.R.N.D.S. Grand Cafe is the ideal meeting place for sophisticated guests who value style and quality in an upscale atmosphere.
COYA DUBAI CELEBRATES ITS HERITAGE BY HOSTING ANNIVERSARY OF LIMA BRUNCH
Following COYA’s landmark 10-year anniversary in November 2022, COYA Dubai, the distinguished Peruvian lifestyle experience, is delighted to bring Peru’s annual Anniversary of Lima celebration to the UAE. As one of the world’s original pioneers in authentic Peruvian cuisine, COYA is dedicated to showcasing the amazing flavours, colours,...
AWARD-WINNING TRÈSIND TEAM OPENS AAMARA IN VOCO HOTEL SHEIKH ZAYED ROAD
Passion F&B group behind the Award-winning restaurant Trèsind and Michelin Star restaurant Tresind Studio has opened a new fine dining restaurant ‘Aamara’ in VOCO Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road- a place where lux and magnificence merge. This newest licensed restaurant on Dubai’s culinary map is the epitome of...
ANJANA SPA AT RIXOS THE PALM DUBAI HOTEL & SUITES UNVEILS ITSUNIQUE HEALING THERAPY AND REVAMPED MENU
The realm of relaxation that is Anjana Spa at Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has just been relaunched, bringing a brand-new menu brimming with a range of enticing treatments. The perfect place to unwind, Anjana Spa has some of the best signature experiences exquisitely designed to help guests de-stress, detoxify, and refresh. Inspired by the brand’s Turkish heritage, guests will be in for a royal treat as they soak up the tranquillity on offer at this wonderland of serenity.
FIERY, DELECTABLY FINGER LICKING: THALIS FROM BOMBAY BUNGALOW ARE HERE TO TANTALISE YOUR TASTEBUDS
Bombay Bungalow, the Indian restaurant with a twist, is making waves for its irresistibly piquant thalis and taking Dubai’s food scene by storm. Its incredible thali options, perfect for both vegetarians and meat lovers alike, offer an eclectic variety of choices and savoury flavours for all palettes. Available from...
INTERCONTINENTAL RAS AL KHAIMAH APPOINTS NEW EXECUTIVE CHEF
InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Nicholas De Visch as its new Executive Chef. De Visch will be responsible for leading the resort’s culinary team across its six different outlets, including the Manhatten inspired NoHo Bar and Grill and the authentically Levantine, Levant & Nar. With a philosophy of simplicity being key, De Visch is heavily inspired by chef Paul Bocusse who famously said, “You can only do good with very good”.
CHEF FEDERICO BARTOLI REVEALS NEW ARTISANAL ITALIAN MENU AT MONNO
Jumeirah’s charming artisanal Italian eatery, Monno, has welcomed the new year with an all-new menu launch created by Italian Head Chef Federico Bartoli and his team. Now serving at Monno, the new menu comprises a collection of wholesome dishes prepared using fresh and natural ingredients imported from Italy that are carefully calibrated and prepared to deliver a nostalgic journey of the country’s most cherished culinary traditions.
SUNSET HAPPY HOUR AT SOBE
SoBe, a spot that defies all rules with sizzling late nights and an adult’s only playground, conveying the bold South Beach Miami vibe, offering unobstructed views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Arabian Gulf and Dubai Marina – perfect for simmering adult evenings, sunset rituals, and late nights. Blend in, stand out, but come as you are. Influenced by the Latino culture, SoBe rooftop bar showcases the best of its cuisine and music. #SoBeYourself.
THE FAMED MOTT 32 RESTAURANT LOCATED AT THE 73rd FLOOR OF THE ADDRESS BEACH RESORT JBR OPENS ITS DOORS
The global, multi award-winning Mott 32 is now accepting reservations for its first Middle East destination. A highly anticipated arrival to Dubai’s food scene, the venue is owned and operated by Sunset Hospitality, and celebrates the culture and food of modern Hong Kong, marrying traditional Chinese cookery and modern culinary innovation.
“THE GOOD LIFE” HEADS TO QATAR AS CIPRIANI ANNOUNCES ITS LATEST OPENING IN DOHA
With over 90 years in the world of hospitality Cipriani is delighted to announce the opening of Cipriani Doha in November, 2022. Located in the prestigious West Bay area, the iconic restaurant brings classic glamour, unparalleled service, paired with traditional Italian and Venetian recipes. Cipriani Doha will continue the history and heritage of the four-generation family tradition of “to serve is first to love”.
