NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's basketball team was defeated during Sunday's matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson University, 62-52. Amaya Staton led the Warriors with 16 points, she also was tied for the team-high in rebounds with six. Kaylee Thomas was the only other Warrior in double figures with 12 points, she also added five rebounds.

