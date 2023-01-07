ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Basketball Suffers NEC Setback Against Fairleigh Dickinson

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The Merrimack College women's basketball team was defeated during Sunday's matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson University, 62-52. Amaya Staton led the Warriors with 16 points, she also was tied for the team-high in rebounds with six. Kaylee Thomas was the only other Warrior in double figures with 12 points, she also added five rebounds.
